Company values and culture of meaningful connections help businesses

intelligently manage IT needs while sustainably transforming for future

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) joined the United Nations (UN)

Global Compact and Responsible Business Alliance in 2018, the company

publicly pledged its commitment to helping businesses intelligently and

responsibly manage their IT needs. The global systems integrator of

Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ today reaffirmed its role as a

good corporate citizen through the release of its first Insight

Enterprises Corporate Citizenship Report.

“Insight’s values of hunger, heart and harmony are a simple but

meaningful expression of our desire to make the world a better place by

connecting people in powerful ways through technology,” said Ken

Lamneck, CEO, Insight. “We are uniquely positioned with end-to-end

technology solutions to help clients amplify the value of what they do,

empowering their abilities to develop better products and services for

their communities.”

Insight’s global commitment to corporate social responsibility stems

from a purpose of helping businesses operate efficiently while fueling

the business with digital

innovation. This includes optimizing

the IT supply chain with more effective, automated practices;

running workloads through intelligently managed public and private cloud

and data center infrastructure; and connecting

workforces via modern solutions that enable employees to realize

their full potential.

“Technology opens new doors to innovative ideas, brings people closer

together, and enables us to work smarter,” said Wolfgang Ebermann,

president of Insight, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “Smart

use of IT also means leaving a lighter footprint on the environment, and

our procurement and lifecycle management practices allow companies to

streamline operations and grow responsibly.”

Some highlights noted in Insight’s first corporate social responsibility

report underscore the company’s community outreach and its ethical and

sustainable business practices, including:



  • An emphasis on creating a diverse workforce inclusive of teammates
    from all walks of life and welcoming differing viewpoints. High
    Teammate Pulse Survey scores earned the company the following
    recognitions: 2018 Fortune 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity, 2019
    Fortune 50 Best Workplaces in Technology, Achievers 50 Most Engaged
    Workplaces in North America, and the Investors in People (Gold
    Standard) recognition.


  • In North America, Insight’s Reach program – designed to empower
    children through technology – raised USD $300,000 in 2018 to support
    Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Make-a-Wish Foundation and Boys &
    Girls Club.


  • U.S. teammates receive two paid days off each year to volunteer for
    community causes. With 4,800 teammates taking advantage of this
    opportunity in 2018, this amounted to 76,800 hours of donated work
    time.


  • Insight Asia-Pacific (APAC) teammates in Australia raised AUD $20,000
    to enhance technology at the Children’s Hospital at Westmead in Sydney.


  • Insight EMEA employs an environmental management system that reduces
    energy consumption and minimizes the generation of waste at the source.


  • Insight received the EcoVadis Silver Medal for Corporate Social
    Responsibility. The company works with clients and partners to drive
    green IT through strategic product sourcing and procurement solutions
    that require fewer technology resources.

“While our operations extend broadly across the globe, ultimately our

purpose of building meaningful connections to help businesses run

smarter comes down to people,” said Mike Morgan, vice president and

managing director, Insight APAC. “Nothing is more meaningful to us than

showing that we care about our communities, using intelligent technology

to enhance the workplace and people’s everyday life.”

To read more about Insight’s social responsibility endeavors and

download a copy of the Insight Enterprises Corporate Citizenship Report,

visit our Global Corporate Citizenship page at www.insight.com/corporate-citizenship.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 6,600+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-M

Contacts

SCOTT WALTERS

Insight Enterprises

TEL. (480) 889-9798

EMAIL:

SCOTT.WALTERS@INSIGHT.COM

ARIEL KOUVARAS

Sloane & Co.

TEL. (212) 446-1884

EMAIL:

AKOUVARAS@SLOANEPR.COM

