TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) joined the United Nations (UN)
Global Compact and Responsible Business Alliance in 2018, the company
publicly pledged its commitment to helping businesses intelligently and
responsibly manage their IT needs. The global systems integrator of
Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ today reaffirmed its role as a
good corporate citizen through the release of its first Insight
Enterprises Corporate Citizenship Report.
“Insight’s values of hunger, heart and harmony are a simple but
meaningful expression of our desire to make the world a better place by
connecting people in powerful ways through technology,” said Ken
Lamneck, CEO, Insight. “We are uniquely positioned with end-to-end
technology solutions to help clients amplify the value of what they do,
empowering their abilities to develop better products and services for
their communities.”
Insight’s global commitment to corporate social responsibility stems
from a purpose of helping businesses operate efficiently while fueling
the business with digital
innovation. This includes optimizing
the IT supply chain with more effective, automated practices;
running workloads through intelligently managed public and private cloud
and data center infrastructure; and connecting
workforces via modern solutions that enable employees to realize
their full potential.
“Technology opens new doors to innovative ideas, brings people closer
together, and enables us to work smarter,” said Wolfgang Ebermann,
president of Insight, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “Smart
use of IT also means leaving a lighter footprint on the environment, and
our procurement and lifecycle management practices allow companies to
streamline operations and grow responsibly.”
Some highlights noted in Insight’s first corporate social responsibility
report underscore the company’s community outreach and its ethical and
sustainable business practices, including:
An emphasis on creating a diverse workforce inclusive of teammates
from all walks of life and welcoming differing viewpoints. High
Teammate Pulse Survey scores earned the company the following
recognitions: 2018 Fortune 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity, 2019
Fortune 50 Best Workplaces in Technology, Achievers 50 Most Engaged
Workplaces in North America, and the Investors in People (Gold
Standard) recognition.
In North America, Insight’s Reach program – designed to empower
children through technology – raised USD $300,000 in 2018 to support
Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Make-a-Wish Foundation and Boys &
Girls Club.
U.S. teammates receive two paid days off each year to volunteer for
community causes. With 4,800 teammates taking advantage of this
opportunity in 2018, this amounted to 76,800 hours of donated work
time.
Insight Asia-Pacific (APAC) teammates in Australia raised AUD $20,000
to enhance technology at the Children’s Hospital at Westmead in Sydney.
Insight EMEA employs an environmental management system that reduces
energy consumption and minimizes the generation of waste at the source.
Insight received the EcoVadis Silver Medal for Corporate Social
Responsibility. The company works with clients and partners to drive
green IT through strategic product sourcing and procurement solutions
that require fewer technology resources.
“While our operations extend broadly across the globe, ultimately our
purpose of building meaningful connections to help businesses run
smarter comes down to people,” said Mike Morgan, vice president and
managing director, Insight APAC. “Nothing is more meaningful to us than
showing that we care about our communities, using intelligent technology
to enhance the workplace and people’s everyday life.”
To read more about Insight’s social responsibility endeavors and
download a copy of the Insight Enterprises Corporate Citizenship Report,
visit our Global Corporate Citizenship page at www.insight.com/corporate-citizenship.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.
empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology
Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a
Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data
Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain
Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage
their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and
design to implementation and management, our 6,600+ employees help
clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.
Discover more at www.insight.com.
