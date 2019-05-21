Positive reinforcement of employee experiences and company values aid

Insight’s outstanding presence in the Chicago metro area

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global systems integrator of

Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all

sizes, has been ranked as the No. 24 company on the 2019 Best Workplaces

in Chicago list by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

In determining the rankings of the list, Great Place to Work analyzed

anonymous survey feedback from an estimate of almost 19,000 employees

working within the Chicago metro area.

Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions describing the

extent in which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For

All™. Eighty-five percent of the survey questions are based upon what

employees have to say about their experiences of trust and potential as

part of their organization. The remaining 15 percent of this ranking is

based on an assessment of all respondents’ experiences of innovation,

company values, and leader evaluation to ensure they are consistently

experienced.

“Our teammates’ positive work experience in Chicago is what allows us to

deliver great experiences and value to our clients,” said Ken Lamneck,

president and CEO of Insight. “The categories that we were strongest in

— fairness, respect and credibility — directly translate to the values

of hunger, heart and harmony that we live every day.”

Insight’s Chicago teammates play an important role in Insight’s Supply

Chain Optimization solution area. They work in Insight’s

Integration Lab, warehouse and distribution center to preconfigure

and deploy IT assets based on clients’ exact needs, so devices are ready

to go when they arrive to the end user.

According to the study, 86% of Insight’s Chicago teammates agreed that

“taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to

work.” Insight also ranked highly in the fairness, respect and

credibility categories:



  • 85% of Insight teammates said that everyone has an opportunity to get
    special recognition


  • 92% said people are treated fairly regardless of their age


  • 92% said they can take time off from work when they think it’s
    necessary


  • 89% said management trusts people to do a good job without watching
    over their shoulders


  • 75% said managers avoid playing favorites

“The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago list

offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces,” said Michael C.

Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies create cultures that

invite all employees creating a competitive edge for their businesses

and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual.”

The Best Workplaces in Chicago list is one of a series

of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee

feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or

call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great

Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that

helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace

culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its

SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to

the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust,

high-performance culture.

