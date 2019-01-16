TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator helping

organizations of all sizes manage and transform their business, has been

honored as the No. 23 company on the 2019

Best Workplaces in Technology list by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

To determine the list, Great Place to Work analyzed responses

representing more than 220,000 employees working in the U.S. tech

industry. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions,

anonymously rating their employers based on their experiences of trust

and reaching their full potential within their organization, no matter

their role. The survey also assessed employees’ daily experiences with

innovation, their company’s values and the effectiveness of their

leaders.

“Our teammates’ high regard for Insight reaffirms our belief that the

most meaningful investment we make is in our teammates,” said Ken

Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “Great ideas translate into real

value when everyone has the hunger to learn, teach and lead, taking

pride in what we can collectively achieve through the power of

technology.”

Insight rated highly on the Great Place to Work survey in areas of

leadership effectiveness and innovation:



  • 82% of Insight teammates said the company maintains an environment
    that fosters new and better ways of providing value and responding to
    unexpected market changes, an indicator that the business will be
    “healthy tomorrow,” the survey said.


  • 85% said company leaders’ behavior positively resonates with the
    overall business strategy and Insight’s values of hunger,
    heart and harmony    . Consistently positive experiences recognized by
    employees was noted as a “key differentiator among the best
    workplaces,” according to Great Place to Work.


  • The company continues to expand its Insight Intelligent Technology
    Solutions™, with a purpose of helping
    businesses run smarter     to optimize employee and customer
    experiences through its Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected
    Workforce, Digital Innovation, and Supply Chain Optimization solution
    areas.

“The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list

offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces,” said Michael C.

Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies create cultures that

invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their

businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each

individual.”

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is one of a series

of rankings of Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations based on

employee feedback to Fortune and Great Place to Work. Insight also was

named last month as a 2018

Best Workplace for Diversity.

“The demand for personalized experiences in business is forcing

organizations to change how they operate and engage teammates and

clients. Leveraging technology to help meet those expectations in more

powerful yet efficient ways lies at the heart of what we do, which is

why recognitions like this that celebrate how we empower people to work

smarter and be at their best are so meaningful to Insight,” said Steve

Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 6,600+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-M

Contacts

SCOTT WALTERS

Insight Enterprises

TEL. (480) 889-9798

EMAIL:

SCOTT.WALTERS@INSIGHT.COM

ARIEL KOUVARAS

Sloane & Company

TEL. (212) 446-1884

EMAIL:

AKOUVARAS@SLOANEPR.COM

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles