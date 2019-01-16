TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator helping
organizations of all sizes manage and transform their business, has been
honored as the No. 23 company on the 2019
Best Workplaces in Technology list by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.
To determine the list, Great Place to Work analyzed responses
representing more than 220,000 employees working in the U.S. tech
industry. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions,
anonymously rating their employers based on their experiences of trust
and reaching their full potential within their organization, no matter
their role. The survey also assessed employees’ daily experiences with
innovation, their company’s values and the effectiveness of their
leaders.
“Our teammates’ high regard for Insight reaffirms our belief that the
most meaningful investment we make is in our teammates,” said Ken
Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “Great ideas translate into real
value when everyone has the hunger to learn, teach and lead, taking
pride in what we can collectively achieve through the power of
technology.”
Insight rated highly on the Great Place to Work survey in areas of
leadership effectiveness and innovation:
82% of Insight teammates said the company maintains an environment
that fosters new and better ways of providing value and responding to
unexpected market changes, an indicator that the business will be
“healthy tomorrow,” the survey said.
85% said company leaders’ behavior positively resonates with the
overall business strategy and Insight’s values of hunger,
heart and harmony. Consistently positive experiences recognized by
employees was noted as a “key differentiator among the best
workplaces,” according to Great Place to Work.
The company continues to expand its Insight Intelligent Technology
Solutions™, with a purpose of helping
businesses run smarter to optimize employee and customer
experiences through its Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected
Workforce, Digital Innovation, and Supply Chain Optimization solution
areas.
“The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list
offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces,” said Michael C.
Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies create cultures that
invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their
businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each
individual.”
The Best Workplaces in Technology list is one of a series
of rankings of Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations based on
employee feedback to Fortune and Great Place to Work. Insight also was
named last month as a 2018
Best Workplace for Diversity.
“The demand for personalized experiences in business is forcing
organizations to change how they operate and engage teammates and
clients. Leveraging technology to help meet those expectations in more
powerful yet efficient ways lies at the heart of what we do, which is
why recognitions like this that celebrate how we empower people to work
smarter and be at their best are so meaningful to Insight,” said Steve
Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.
empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology
Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a
Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data
Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain
Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage
their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and
design to implementation and management, our 6,600+ employees help
clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.
Discover more at www.insight.com.
