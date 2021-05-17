Insight Recognized Again as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Winner for Microsoft Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has been named a Microsoft Security 20/20 award winner for a second year in a row in the Microsoft Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year category. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.
“Microsoft has continued to complement their suite of security capabilities with additional enhancements that target the most critical elements of a security program: identity, security operations, and compliance. Our clients have a need to rationalize and ingest these capabilities quickly and operationalize them into their on-premises and cloud environments. Aligning Insight’s security experts with Microsoft’s Security Reference Architecture to drive our clients’ business outcomes has been a recipe for success for us for the second year running. I see the opportunity for continued success in 2022 as we work together to deliver security solutions to our clients,” said Jason Rader, national director, network and cloud security, Cloud + Data Center Transformation at Insight.
At the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards held May 12, Microsoft announced award winners in 18 categories spanning security, compliance and identity.
“The pandemic changed our perspective on work, home life, and security, presenting new challenges and new opportunities,” said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Security, Compliance, and Identity at Microsoft Corp. “I am so proud of the way our industry partners responded with innovation, compassion, resilience and a determination to help protect people and organizations around the world. We are delighted to recognize the excellence of these leaders at the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards.”
This year, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their industry peers who align to Microsoft’s core values and have delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions and services during the past year. MISA was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future that’s safer for people and organizations alike.
