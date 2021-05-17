Insight Recognized Again as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Winner for Microsoft Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has been named a Microsoft Security 20/20 award winner for a second year in a row in the Microsoft Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year category. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

“Microsoft has continued to complement their suite of security capabilities with additional enhancements that target the most critical elements of a security program: identity, security operations, and compliance. Our clients have a need to rationalize and ingest these capabilities quickly and operationalize them into their on-premises and cloud environments. Aligning Insight’s security experts with Microsoft’s Security Reference Architecture to drive our clients’ business outcomes has been a recipe for success for us for the second year running. I see the opportunity for continued success in 2022 as we work together to deliver security solutions to our clients,” said Jason Rader, national director, network and cloud security, Cloud + Data Center Transformation at Insight.