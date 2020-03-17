Insight Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Award Winner for Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year

Insight’s expertise in Microsoft Azure Sentinel and as Azure Expert Managed Service Provider helps clients design, deploy and manage modern security operations
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has been named a Microsoft Security 20/20 award winner for the Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.
At the inaugural Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards, held February 23, Microsoft announced award winners in 16 categories that span security integration partners, system integrators and managed security service providers.
Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation team last year introduced consulting, deployment and managed services for Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft’s cloud-native Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) solution. Insight also last year was named a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider, validating Insight’s proficiency in assessing, migrating, building, deploying, optimizing and managing Azure business solutions.
“The IT leaders we surveyed in our recent State of IT Modernization 2020 study by IDG reported that upgrading their security infrastructure and processes is the #1 challenge they face in modernizing their operating environment. Microsoft Azure Sentinel, coupled with Insight’s expertise and services for Azure Sentinel, are designed to meet that challenge head-on,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, at Insight.
“Insight helps clients design a solution and streamline deployment so clients can quickly take advantage of Microsoft Azure Sentinel features, such as a cloud-native architecture, the ability to collect security data across the entire hybrid enterprise, and built-in artificial intelligence that can identify security threats before they cause harm. From strategy and design to deployment and day-to-day management, Insight helps clients address an increasingly complex threatscape,” said O’Grady.
An evaluation of the organization’s entire security environment, Azure Sentinel solution design, cost analysis, deployment roadmap, and migration of the client’s security operations center to the Azure Sentinel platform.
Threat detection and reporting, including 24x7 monitoring of Azure Sentinel alerts and automated threat notification and response.
Insight also has deployed Azure Sentinel as the SIEM platform in its managed Security Operations Center (SOC), providing valuable first-hand knowledge in the use of the Sentinel platform to address clients’ cybersecurity challenges.
“Solving our mutual customers’ security challenges is very much a team sport,” said Andrew Conway, general manager, security product marketing, Microsoft Corp. “We are pleased to recognize these leaders in the ecosystem at Microsoft’s inaugural security awards.”
Only through collaborations can organizations help customers get clarity and become more secure. The security ecosystem must work together to create a vision for the future where people, information, and companies are made safer. Microsoft Security 20/20 provides an opportunity to honor Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions and services during the past year.
