Insight Recognized as Intel Innovation Partner of the Year for Second Year in a Row

To extend the applicability of AI solutions like these, Insight has devised an operational framework to orchestrate machine learning use cases and scale to additional processing and manufacturing plants. This work includes implementing the necessary hardware for computer vision, including installing video cards and integrating video cameras with the platform.

“Businesses want to take the complexity out of intelligent technology like AI and IoT but often lack the in-house experience to bring solutions to market quickly and at cost. Our knowledge from working with great partners like Intel across industries gives them a jump start on smarter ways to automate, increase product quality, and improve efficiency and safety,” said Megan Amdahl, senior vice president of operations, partner management and strategic alliances at Insight.