TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a global systems integrator, today

announced it has been recognized in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant™ for

Managed Workplace Services, North America1, for the third

consecutive year, based on its ability to execute and its completeness

of vision. Additionally, the company improved its positioning on both

axes compared to the previous year.

Gartner Magic Quadrants offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and

actionable advice that provide insight into a market's direction,

maturity and participants based on rigorous, fact-based analysis backed

up by a highly structured methodology. Magic Quadrants help business and

IT leaders quickly ascertain how technology providers are executing

against their stated vision.

Through its Connected

Workforce solution area, Insight has developed managed workplace

services tailored to the unique needs of clients’ workforces. Solutions

like Insight

Managed Office and Insight

Managed Mobility for Apple provide a complete end-to-end solution

that empowers employees to securely connect from any device, anywhere at

any time.

“Today businesses of all sizes are vying to attract and retain the best

talent, but we know from our 2018

Insight Intelligent Technology Index that nine in 10 say they don’t

have the best IT infrastructure in place to meet the growing needs of

the modern worker,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North

America. “Digital natives increasingly want the ability to select

next-generation applications and collaborative tools through their

favorite devices, and we believe the cloud opens the door to the most

inspiring user experiences, no matter how big or small the business.

Those that deliver see the greatest returns in productivity and loyalty,

translating into a better bottom line.”

Insight’s strategic roadmap for innovating the digital workplace fits in

as part of the company’s broader array of Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™, which are designed to help businesses of all sizes manage

their environment today while transforming for the future.

“Our managed workplace solutions focus on enhancing the end-user

experience,” said David Mayer, vice president and general manager,

Connected Workforce. “We help organizations embrace a self-service model

that takes into account the way employees actually engage with

technology while maintaining the constant connectivity that helps them

be their best, most productive selves.”

For more information on Insight’s Connected Workforce solutions and to

read a complimentary copy of the research report, go

here on insight.com.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America,

Daniel Barros, Mark Ray, 14 January 2019.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its

research publications, and does not advise technology users to select

only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research

publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization

and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all

warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research,

including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular

purpose.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 6,600+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

