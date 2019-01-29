Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a global systems integrator, today
announced it has been recognized in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant™ for
Managed Workplace Services, North America1, for the third
consecutive year, based on its ability to execute and its completeness
of vision. Additionally, the company improved its positioning on both
axes compared to the previous year.
Gartner Magic Quadrants offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and
actionable advice that provide insight into a market's direction,
maturity and participants based on rigorous, fact-based analysis backed
up by a highly structured methodology. Magic Quadrants help business and
IT leaders quickly ascertain how technology providers are executing
against their stated vision.
Through its Connected
Workforce solution area, Insight has developed managed workplace
services tailored to the unique needs of clients’ workforces. Solutions
like Insight
Managed Office and Insight
Managed Mobility for Apple provide a complete end-to-end solution
that empowers employees to securely connect from any device, anywhere at
any time.
“Today businesses of all sizes are vying to attract and retain the best
talent, but we know from our 2018
Insight Intelligent Technology Index that nine in 10 say they don’t
have the best IT infrastructure in place to meet the growing needs of
the modern worker,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North
America. “Digital natives increasingly want the ability to select
next-generation applications and collaborative tools through their
favorite devices, and we believe the cloud opens the door to the most
inspiring user experiences, no matter how big or small the business.
Those that deliver see the greatest returns in productivity and loyalty,
translating into a better bottom line.”
Insight’s strategic roadmap for innovating the digital workplace fits in
as part of the company’s broader array of Insight Intelligent Technology
Solutions™, which are designed to help businesses of all sizes manage
their environment today while transforming for the future.
“Our managed workplace solutions focus on enhancing the end-user
experience,” said David Mayer, vice president and general manager,
Connected Workforce. “We help organizations embrace a self-service model
that takes into account the way employees actually engage with
technology while maintaining the constant connectivity that helps them
be their best, most productive selves.”
For more information on Insight’s Connected Workforce solutions and to
read a complimentary copy of the research report, go
here on insight.com.
1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America,
Daniel Barros, Mark Ray, 14 January 2019.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.
empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology
Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a
Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data
Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain
Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage
their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and
design to implementation and management, our 6,600+ employees help
clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.
Discover more at www.insight.com.
