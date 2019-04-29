NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems from NVIDIA, Cisco, Dell EMC, HPE,
Pure Storage and NetApp enable IT teams to determine the optimal
platform for their workloads
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of
Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all
sizes, today announced that its Research
& Innovation Hub includes one of the market’s first labs
equipped with NVIDIA GPU-accelerated converged systems from multiple
vendors for testing and validating artificial intelligence (AI),
high-performance computing (HPC) and other deep-learning projects. The
in-house lab offers the latest generation of AI-ready platforms
utilizing NVIDIA, Cisco, Dell EMC, HPE, Pure Storage and NetApp
architectures.
Organizations can use Insight’s Hub to test machine-learning models with
their own data sets, evaluate the ability of specific NVIDIA GPU
configurations and infrastructures to support their workloads, and
determine the optimal technology stack to meet their needs. The testing
process also can assist IT teams in determining whether to select an
on-premises or cloud-based solution for data-intensive GPU computing.
Early interest in using the Hub’s capabilities for workload and platform
validation has been good, with inquiries coming from organizations
ranging from military contractors to those in the manufacturing,
automotive, financial services, biomedical, transportation, geospatial,
agricultural, and media and entertainment sectors. IT teams have the
option to access the lab services remotely or on-site at Insight’s Cloud
+ Data Center Transformation Hub in Minneapolis.
Lab assets include the NVIDIA DGX-2, the world's most powerful AI
system; NVIDIA-powered Cisco, HPE, Pure AIRI, NetApp ONTAP AI and Dell
EMC Isilon Ready compute platforms, converged infrastructure systems and
reference architectures; and other building blocks for testing,
designing and deploying complete deep-learning technology stacks.
Insight’s status as an NVIDIA
Advanced Technology Partner certifies its ability to assist clients
in implementing AI, HPC and other GPU-accelerated initiatives.
“Every deep-learning provider is architecting its solution differently,
whether with a complete stack like HPE and Dell or with compute, storage
and networking components from multiple vendors. Our lab gives clients a
vendor-agnostic choice enabling them to select the best-fit platform for
their requirements,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior vice president and
general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Insight North
America. “We believe we are leading the market by making this kind of
investment to help enterprises advance their deep-learning initiatives.”
The lab leverages Insight’s unique combination of Cloud + Data Center
Transformation and Digital
Innovation expertise as well as its unusually deep bench of
technology specialists. That includes more than 200 dedicated data
scientists, data infrastructure consultants, architects, and big data
and AI specialists who can assist in AI and HPC initiatives; 800
compute, storage, networking and data protection experts who can define
and deploy infrastructure that supports GPU-accelerated installations;
and 700 application-development architects and consultants available to
assist clients with their overall digital
transformation efforts.
“Insight has allocated significant resources to help clients select the
best NVIDIA GPU-accelerated solutions for their machine-learning needs,”
said Craig Weinstein, vice president, Americas Partner Organization,
NVIDIA. “With these resources, organizations have an opportunity to
streamline the design and deployment of AI infrastructure, enabling
faster time-to-insights while ensuring the optimal balance of compute,
storage and networking in support of their AI and deep-learning
initiatives.”
More information is available at www.insight.com
or by calling 800-INSIGHT.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.
empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology
Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a
Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data
Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain
Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage
their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and
design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help
clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.
Discover more at www.insight.com.
