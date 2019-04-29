NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems from NVIDIA, Cisco, Dell EMC, HPE,

Pure Storage and NetApp enable IT teams to determine the optimal

platform for their workloads

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of

Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all

sizes, today announced that its Research

& Innovation Hub includes one of the market’s first labs

equipped with NVIDIA GPU-accelerated converged systems from multiple

vendors for testing and validating artificial intelligence (AI),

high-performance computing (HPC) and other deep-learning projects. The

in-house lab offers the latest generation of AI-ready platforms

utilizing NVIDIA, Cisco, Dell EMC, HPE, Pure Storage and NetApp

architectures.

Organizations can use Insight’s Hub to test machine-learning models with

their own data sets, evaluate the ability of specific NVIDIA GPU

configurations and infrastructures to support their workloads, and

determine the optimal technology stack to meet their needs. The testing

process also can assist IT teams in determining whether to select an

on-premises or cloud-based solution for data-intensive GPU computing.

Early interest in using the Hub’s capabilities for workload and platform

validation has been good, with inquiries coming from organizations

ranging from military contractors to those in the manufacturing,

automotive, financial services, biomedical, transportation, geospatial,

agricultural, and media and entertainment sectors. IT teams have the

option to access the lab services remotely or on-site at Insight’s Cloud

+ Data Center Transformation Hub in Minneapolis.

Lab assets include the NVIDIA DGX-2, the world's most powerful AI

system; NVIDIA-powered Cisco, HPE, Pure AIRI, NetApp ONTAP AI and Dell

EMC Isilon Ready compute platforms, converged infrastructure systems and

reference architectures; and other building blocks for testing,

designing and deploying complete deep-learning technology stacks.

Insight’s status as an NVIDIA

Advanced Technology Partner certifies its ability to assist clients

in implementing AI, HPC and other GPU-accelerated initiatives.

“Every deep-learning provider is architecting its solution differently,

whether with a complete stack like HPE and Dell or with compute, storage

and networking components from multiple vendors. Our lab gives clients a

vendor-agnostic choice enabling them to select the best-fit platform for

their requirements,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior vice president and

general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Insight North

America. “We believe we are leading the market by making this kind of

investment to help enterprises advance their deep-learning initiatives.”

The lab leverages Insight’s unique combination of Cloud + Data Center

Transformation and Digital

Innovation expertise as well as its unusually deep bench of

technology specialists. That includes more than 200 dedicated data

scientists, data infrastructure consultants, architects, and big data

and AI specialists who can assist in AI and HPC initiatives; 800

compute, storage, networking and data protection experts who can define

and deploy infrastructure that supports GPU-accelerated installations;

and 700 application-development architects and consultants available to

assist clients with their overall digital

transformation efforts.

“Insight has allocated significant resources to help clients select the

best NVIDIA GPU-accelerated solutions for their machine-learning needs,”

said Craig Weinstein, vice president, Americas Partner Organization,

NVIDIA. “With these resources, organizations have an opportunity to

streamline the design and deployment of AI infrastructure, enabling

faster time-to-insights while ensuring the optimal balance of compute,

storage and networking in support of their AI and deep-learning

initiatives.”

More information is available at www.insight.com

or by calling 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

