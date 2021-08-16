Insight’s Mastery 2021 Forum Explores New Ways IT Can Transform Business

Insight CEO Ken Lamneck opened Mastery 2021 by emphasizing that, with overall global IT spending predicted to grow 8.6% in 2021 and 5.3% in 2022, according to Gartner , organizations have a great need to invest in new technology. Yet they are seeking more guidance on how to navigate key changes that include the shift to the intelligent edge, multi-cloud and hybrid environments or managing spend as they move from traditional IT procurement to As-a-Service consumption models.

“Technology has become the lifeline of success in business today, particularly given the rapid acceleration of digitalization since last year. But as IT goes from supporting the business to becoming the business, failure also can result if proper investments in it and a transformation strategy are deferred,” said Lamneck. “We’re on the cusp of tremendous growth for the modern workplace and how data can inform and empower a business. Mastery gives us a chance to bring together the wealth of knowledge Insight has built in the last five to 10 years, sharing best practices that help point our clients in the right direction to reimagine how they work.”