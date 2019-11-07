Annual partner event celebrates power of Insight’s technology solutions and global partner ecosystem to bring digital transformation to businesses of all sizes
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nearly 800 IT industry experts from about 200 software, hardware and cloud providers worldwide converged in Phoenix for Synergy 2020, a two-day partner event held by Insight Enterprises at the Arizona Biltmore on Wednesday and Thursday. Insight (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, annually unites the world’s leading technology companies for strategic company updates and discussions on how technology trends are impacting the managed service provider industry.
This year’s Synergy theme was “Together,” emphasizing the combined power of the world’s largest technology brands with Insight’s end-to-end approach to driving digital innovation, modernizing and securing data platforms, empowering workplaces with modern productivity tools, and simplifying IT procurement and asset management. Insight works with a global network of more than 3,500 partners to envision, build, deploy and maintain digital transformation solutions at scale.
During a keynote presentation, Insight CEO and President Ken Lamneck said IT industry megatrends entering the 2020s will be driven by the ability to process more data at the intelligent edge. He noted that the next decade will be the industry’s best 10 years as cloud, storage and processing technologies make complex solutions like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, automation and augmented reality more affordable to businesses of all sizes.
“Collaboration among solution providers is crucial to bringing a connected world to life in the most profound ways, especially as the nature of processing data changes,” said Lamneck. “Gartner says that by 2022, 75 percent of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the data center or cloud, and 40 percent will be integrating edge computing by 2021, which is up from less than 1 percent just a couple of years ago. Most businesses will need help eliminating the complexities of this modern IT environment as their focus expands from a few centralized data centers to a multitude of smaller centers at the edge gathering information from thousands of gateways, sensors, cameras and other smart devices.”
Synergy 2020 celebrated the exceptional teamwork of Insight and its partners throughout the year, as Insight announced 2019 Insight Synergy Award winners across 18 categories during a formal ceremony Thursday evening to conclude the event.
This year’s Synergy Award winners are:
“Digital transformation is top of mind for most CEOs as organizations increasingly rely on technology to control costs, improve productivity and personalize engagement with their customers,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America. “As IT decision makers wrestle with developing the right strategies, the systems integrators who can prescribe simplicity and security to building their hybrid environments will provide the most impactful advancements to the future of IT.”
