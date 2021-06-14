Insight’s Tech Journal Unpacks the Necessary Survival Skills for the Digital Jungle

Insight President Joyce Mullen shares in the cover story the parallels of her trek to the top of Africa’s highest mountain, Kilimanjaro, with navigating the uncertainties of digital transformation and business modernization. Entrusting porters to help her traverse uncertain ground that rose into the clouds is not unlike relying on solution providers to uncover the quickest path to returns on IT investments. With the right tools and experience, they can steer past the common obstacles of today’s cloud requirements.

“Any business leader focused on getting the most out of technology understands how rapidly everything around us is changing; you might conclude it’s a jungle out there. The new business landscape is so expansive — the speed, the entanglement, the unseen threats, the essential survival skills — today’s IT decisions can feel daunting, even risky,” said Amy Protexter, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of marketing at Insight. “In this issue of Tech Journal, we hope our readers feel a sense of adventure about exploring the prospects of going more digital. Cast away the trepidation of starting an unknown transformation journey that can leave you feeling lost and vulnerable, because the reality is you don’t have to do it alone.”