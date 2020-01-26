Insight Shares Commitment to Community in Global 2020 Corporate Citizenship Report

Second annual corporate social responsibility report highlights how company values shape business purpose of taking care of people and making a difference through intelligent technology solutions
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced the release of its 2020 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report, reaffirming how the company’s values of hunger, heart and harmony guide Insight’s purpose of helping businesses and communities run smarter.
Over the past year, Insight has expanded significantly thanks in part to the acquisition of PCM, Inc. – Insight’s largest acquisition in its 32-year history – and the announcement of new facilities in Chandler, Arizona, that will unite teammates currently working at its two global headquarters locations under one roof. The additions heighten the company’s focus on growing responsibly while taking care of its now 11,000+ teammates working in 21 countries. Insight’s burgeoning capabilities also translate to more opportunities to give back and help others realize the greatest benefits of modern technology.
“Who we are and what we do goes far beyond technology; it’s also about making meaningful connections,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “Technology links companies to smarter ways of doing business, strengthens how we work together, and brings greater fulfillment to our personal lives. Our broad range of solutions reinforces those connections, and we’ll continue to explore new ways to enhance our digital world with integrity and thoughtfulness at the heart of everything we do.”
As a member of the United Nations Global Compact and Responsible Business Alliance, Insight’s global commitment to corporate social responsibility is rooted in its core mission to assist clients in the four areas of digital transformation they most often seek help: driving innovation, modernizing and securing data platforms, empowering employees with tools that fuel productivity, and simplifying IT procurement and asset management.
Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America, said: “Technology’s potential to do good is unlimited, and our unique transformational capabilities enable impactful changes to how our clients bring new products and services to the world. These solutions open doors to better ways of doing business, helping people be highly informed, get the most out of our precious resources, and ultimately raise our quality of life.”
Insight’s notable corporate social responsibility achievements in the past year include:
Insight Digital Innovation introduced Insight Connected Suite, a group of Internet of Things solutions enhancing how people interact with their environment, including smart city enablement and industry-specific smart spaces. Public safety is one possibility, and Insight is piloting a Connected Safety project with a Houston school district that immediately warns campus security of dangers (e.g., a building fire), allowing them to relay information in real time to first responders and keep faculty and students out of harm’s way. Solutions like these are repeatable and customizable to any industry need, whether optimizing a farmer’s crops, keeping assembly lines running smoothly, enhancing a restaurant’s customer service, etc.
As an employer of choice, Insight ranked No. 70 on the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity and No. 23 on the 2019 Fortune 50 Best Workplaces in Technology, among several best workplace recognitions across the U.S., Europe and in Australia. In a Great Place to Work survey of more than 1,800 Insight teammates, 90% said teammates care about each other and management trusts them to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.
Promoting diversity is universal at Insight’s 87 offices worldwide. In APAC and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), region-wide working groups were created to support ongoing diversity and inclusion initiatives. In North America, several teammate-led resource groups were launched to attract a diverse staff, engage the workforce in an inclusive culture, raise awareness of potential areas of concern, foster deeper relationships with clients and suppliers, and encourage community outreach.
The Insight Reach program, helping children through technology, in 2019 raised $144,000 for the United Way and $300,000 for the Noble Cause campaign supporting nonprofits like Ronald McDonald House Charities, Make-a-Wish Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
In It Together Foundation, Insight’s 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit program helping teammates in crisis through teammate contributions and matching company funds, has raised $1.15 million since its inception in 2014, with donations now amounting to $400,000 annually.
With North American teammates receiving two paid “heart days” each year, teammate volunteer time amounts to about 86,000 hours annually. Their efforts included donating more than 800 hours to revamp the Bounce Children’s Foundation website, enhancing how families of chronically ill children stay connected once they return home from medical treatment.
Environmental sustainability initiatives saved Insight $1.1 million last year, 11.3 million kilowatt hours in energy use and nearly 170,000 pounds of solid waste through recycling.
Insight runs an asset disposition program through its Supply Chain Optimization lifecycle services to help companies repurpose old equipment securely through data erasure and IT asset remarketing or disposal.
“Insight puts our values to work each day through how we serve our teammates, partners, clients and communities. Hunger, heart and harmony represent not just how we do business but what’s important to us as an organization,” said Wolfgang Ebermann, Insight EMEA president. “It starts with doing what is right and treating people right, and our teammates are our greatest champions of that.”
To read more about Insight’s social responsibilities and download a copy of the 2020 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report, visit insight.com/corporatecitizenship.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M
Contacts
Scott Walters
Insight Enterprises
Tel. (480) 889-9798
Email: scott.walters@insight.com
Ariel Kouvaras
Sloane & Company
Tel. (212) 446-1884
Email: akouvaras@sloanepr.com