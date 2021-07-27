Insight to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 10:45 AM ET

Participants: Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight