Insight to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#fortune500--Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 3:20 P.M. ET

Participants: Ken Lamneck, CEO, and Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

Contacts

Rosalind Berkley

Investor Relations

Tel. 480-333-3420

Email Rosalind.berkley@insight.com

