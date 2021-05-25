Insight to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 4:40 P.M. ET

Participants: Ken Lamneck, CEO, and Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight