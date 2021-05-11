 Skip to main content
Insight to Present at the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 11:00 A.M. ET

Participants: Ken Lamneck, CEO and Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-F

Contacts

Investor Relations

Tel. 480-333-3420

Email Rosalind.berkley@insight.com

Rosalind Berkley

