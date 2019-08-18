Third annual event showcases Insight’s growing abilities to solve complex IT issues across multiple innovation-focused divisions
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global solution integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, gathered about 650 of its consultants, architects and engineers from across the globe for its third-annual Mastery conference held Aug. 13-15 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event provided Insight thought leaders a venue to share best practices delivered through real-world solutions for clients.
As the company has developed transformational solution areas of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce – supported by a more traditional Supply Chain Optimization division – its pool of technical talent also has deepened. Insight now relies on more than 1,800 deep technical leaders and more than 4,800 sales and service delivery professionals worldwide to build meaningful connections that help businesses run smarter.
“We spend most of our time collaborating with clients from across all industries on intelligent solutions to transform their business. Mastery gives our experts a chance to similarly connect with each other, sharing ideas on how to deliver next-generation technology at scale,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “We emphasize peer-led learning sessions from our best and brightest, holding open discussions on what works and, just as importantly, what does not across the broad range of IT services and multi-vendor solutions we deliver.”
This year’s keynote speakers included Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst, discussing how to drive innovation through open-source technologies; David Colarusso, senior vice president, information services, at Steward Health Care, which turned to Insight to optimize its clinical workforce and care coordination through real-time data analytics; and Girish Rishi, CEO of JDA Software and an Insight board member, talking about automated supply chain transformation and how Insight assisted JDA on its adoption of Microsoft Azure.
“The technical team Insight has assembled over the last few years has worked hard to devise transformative solutions combining the best of Insight’s resources and our vast partner ecosystem,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America. “We want our team to demonstrate a constant hunger for learning that ultimately translates into inspired ideas for our clients. That starts with understanding how to leverage the collective expertise of the whole organization regardless of someone’s main area of focus.”
Insight-led and partner breakout sessions during the three-day event covered topics like immersive technologies, end-user/end-point security, managed public cloud, application modernization, artificial intelligence (AI) from the data center to the edge, deep learning architecture, mobility automation, and how to embrace modern IT management to improve the employee experience.
During his opening presentation, Dodenhoff cited the 2019 Insight Intelligent Technology™ Index in which 44% of the 400 IT decision makers surveyed said that AI and machine learning will most significantly impact the future of IT. Yet nearly one in three (32%) called expertise in new technology their top digital innovation challenge, and half indicated their top challenge related to cloud spending is determining best-fit workloads for public, private and hybrid cloud.
“We put a lot of stock in what our clients are asking for. They’re not trying to figure out which laptop to buy, they’re looking at how technology can help them become better at what they do. Automation, data, AI, cloud, security – these are huge issues, and this is where the voice of our technical and delivery teams is shaping how those needs are met. We’re not selling products anymore, we’re delivering outcomes; and our technical experts have moved to the front line of helping businesses avoid the pitfalls of navigating this complex new world,” said Dodenhoff.
