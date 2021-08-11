Insight Unites with Women In Cloud to Accelerate Workplace Diversity in Technology

“One of the most exciting aspects of working in technology is how quickly everything evolves, where new ideas become building blocks to unlock our full potential. At Insight, we are intent on redefining the future of work – not just through digital innovation but in fostering a culture of everyday respect as we empower equality, diversity of thought, and a sense of true belonging for everyone,” said Glynis Bryan, Insight chief financial officer. “We have seen drastic change in business and in the world in general recently – much of it challenging our everyday norms – which is opening doors to new ways of thinking. We’re proud to work with Women In Cloud to ensure this translates into greater opportunities to advance women in technology.”