Insight Wins 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards for Azure Migration and Solution Assessments

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has won two 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards as Migration to Azure Partner of the Year and Solution Assessments Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Our clients are looking for a strategic partner to help them securely make the most of their data across environments that are more dispersed than ever. Microsoft Azure is the preferred choice for many of our clients as they significantly invest in cloud-first strategies, and we’ve devoted robust services capabilities along with the technical firepower to deliver real value as they digitally mature into the new future of business,” said Insight CEO Ken Lamneck.