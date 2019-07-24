Insight Digital Innovation advances intelligent cloud solutions based on Microsoft IoT technology
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, announced today it has received the 2019 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award for Intelligent Cloud – Application Innovation and the 2019 MSUS Azure Team Partner Choice Award for Data and Artificial Intelligence. Insight received the awards last week at the Microsoft Inspire partner conference in Las Vegas.
As one of Microsoft’s top U.S. partners, Insight is advancing the proliferation of intelligent cloud solutions built on Microsoft Azure through: technical collaboration on Azure Sphere products; investments in Internet of Things (IoT) solution accelerators; and marketing support, particularly for Microsoft’s IoT in Action global roadshow. Insight has developed an Insight Connected Suite of scalable, client-ready IoT solutions that unlock the transformative potential of Azure while accelerating performance and time to value of connected devices and data collection systems for clients.
“Whether it’s drones monitoring crops on farms, sensors helping optimize oil well output in remote locations, or emergency alert systems in public places, Insight leans on Azure when building, deploying and managing modern applications that derive real-time insights and experiences from the intelligent cloud and the intelligent edge,” said Stan Lequin, vice president and general manager, Digital Innovation, Insight. “More significantly, these connected solutions help people work and live smarter while addressing common business and data challenges.”
In one award-winning instance, Insight is working with Microsoft, client BeSafe and the city of Houston on a pilot program to redefine public safety for the Aldine Independent School District. The Insight Connected Safety solution gives the schools a platform to consolidate a network of smart infrastructure that allows first responders the ability to identify and address threats to the community more quickly. It leverages disparate pieces of data like building layouts, key contacts and real-time information derived from security systems, sound sensors, smart lighting and other IoT sources. As part of Houston’s smart-city evolution, the school application helped the city of Houston win the 2019 IDC Smart Buildings Award.
Working with one of the world’s largest retailers, Insight also disrupted the grocery industry by building a Retail as a Service platform on Azure that optimizes store operations through a suite of capabilities to support merchandising plans, collect customer insights, enhance employee productivity and reduce out-of-stock instances. The grocer’s customized software application also personalizes the digital and physical shopper experience with enhanced shelving displays that indicate everything from prices and promotions to nutritional and dietary information relevant to individual shoppers. The solution will eventually message customers’ smartphones to recommend products they may want as they walk the aisles.
“This is true digital transformation, giving people what they need at the right time, in the right way by turning individual pieces of data into collectively useful information,” said Bob Kane, senior vice president of product marketing, Insight. “While no two businesses are the same, those that best understand how to take the hassle out of the consumer and employee experience are generally running ahead of the curve. Insight and Microsoft are laying a foundation that makes managing business as simple and as meaningful as possible.”
Insight also was named last week as the 2019 MSUS Fastest Growing Surface Reseller, the Microsoft Canada 2019 IMPACT Awards Hardware Partner of the Year, and was a finalist in two global Microsoft partner of the year categories: customer experience and education.
