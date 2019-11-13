Instem Continues Powerful Presentation Series Focusing on Their Use of Artificial and Augmented Intelligence Techniques to Improve Drug Development Processes
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions to the global life sciences market, is pleased to announce its participation in the 40th Annual Meeting of the American College of Toxicology (ACT), November 17-20 in Phoenix, AZ. In addition to exhibiting, and as part of its strategy to help bring life enhancing products to market more quickly and safely, Instem will deliver the next iteration of its unique presentation series which focuses on its use of artificial and augmented intelligence techniques to improve drug development processes.
Continuing the presentation series debuted at the 55th Annual Eurotox Conference earlier this year, attendees are invited to Instem’s Exhibitor Hosted Session on Wednesday, November 20th at 12:00 noon in Grand Sonoran H. The presentation entitled, “Leveraging the Combined Power of Technology, Expertise, and Regulatory Standards for Safer Outcomes”, outlines ways in which artificial and augmented intelligence technologies are being used to support the continuous exploration of safety topics from structured and unstructured, and public and private sources of data. The presentation explores the opportunities and barriers to leveraging public and private data sources for commercial advantage in drug research and development and incorporates client case studies that illustrate how Instem is setting new standards with technology innovations while driving pace and improving quality.
Attendees are also invited to visit booth #113 to learn how Instem is helping clients more quickly discover, develop and manage life enhancing products around the world.
About Instem
Instem is a global provider of leading software solutions and services that are helping over 500 clients bring their life enhancing products to market faster. We enable clients in the life sciences to more efficiently collect, analyze, report and submit high quality regulatory data, while maintaining compliance for their products around the world.
Instem solutions are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making, leading to safer, more effective products.
Instem supports its global roster of clients through offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, China and India.
