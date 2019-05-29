Continued Expansion into the Western Part of the United States
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance, a leading national provider of personal and
commercial lines insurance, announced today that it has entered the
Arizona market with the acquisition of McGhee & Assoc Insurance Agency,
Inc. located in Tucson, Arizona.
McGhee Insurance is a second-generation agency that has provided
insurance services to both businesses and residents of Tucson, AZ since
originally founded in 1947. Having been continuously owned and operated
by the McGhee family, Inszone will continue to build upon high standards
of personal service and a strong community presence.
McGhee Insurance becomes the first acquisition for Inszone Insurance
Services in the state of Arizona. “We are excited about our entry into
the Arizona market, the Acquisition of McGhee insurance provides us with
a great foundation,” said Norm Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of
Inszone Insurance Services. “With its high levels of integrity, quality
insurance products and great customer service, we are looking forward to
additional growth throughout The Grand Canyon Sate.”
About Inszone:
Established in 2002 Inszone Insurance Services is a leading privately
held Insurance agency based in Sacramento California, focused on
Personal and Commercial Insurance for both small and large businesses.
With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow
organically as well as through acquisitions. Over the past 2 years
Inszone has acquired multiple agencies in California and Arizona and
expanded its operations into Nevada. The company is looking to continue
expanding regionally into the western part of the United States. For
more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com
Contacts
Inszone Insurance
Norm Hudson – CEO
916-995-0234