Continued Expansion into the Western Part of the United States

commercial lines insurance, announced today that it has entered the

Arizona market with the acquisition of McGhee & Assoc Insurance Agency,

Inc. located in Tucson, Arizona.

McGhee Insurance is a second-generation agency that has provided

insurance services to both businesses and residents of Tucson, AZ since

originally founded in 1947. Having been continuously owned and operated

by the McGhee family, Inszone will continue to build upon high standards

of personal service and a strong community presence.

McGhee Insurance becomes the first acquisition for Inszone Insurance

Services in the state of Arizona. “We are excited about our entry into

the Arizona market, the Acquisition of McGhee insurance provides us with

a great foundation,” said Norm Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of

Inszone Insurance Services. “With its high levels of integrity, quality

insurance products and great customer service, we are looking forward to

additional growth throughout The Grand Canyon Sate.”

About Inszone:

Established in 2002 Inszone Insurance Services is a leading privately

held Insurance agency based in Sacramento California, focused on

Personal and Commercial Insurance for both small and large businesses.

With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow

organically as well as through acquisitions. Over the past 2 years

Inszone has acquired multiple agencies in California and Arizona and

expanded its operations into Nevada. The company is looking to continue

expanding regionally into the western part of the United States. For

more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com

Contacts

Inszone Insurance

Norm Hudson – CEO

916-995-0234

nhudson@inszoneins.com

