Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Full Cycle Insurance

Continued Expansion into the Arizona Market
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisitions--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Full Cycle Insurance of Tempe, providing the fifth acquisition in the state of Arizona.
Full Cycle Insurance founded in 2003 and located in Tempe, Arizona, offers all lines of insurance to customers, with a focus on motorcycle, ATV and watercraft insurance. “With over 30 years of experience, the team at Full Cycle have worked hard to establish deep roots in Tempe and the state of Arizona,” states Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “This is exactly what we work toward here at Inszone, and we are looking forward to the growth in Arizona with the help of this new acquisition.” Following the transition, Full Cycle Insurance employees will continue operating out of their current location and servicing clients under Inszone Insurance.
Full Cycle Insurance becomes the fourth location for Inszone Insurance in Arizona, as Inszone grows its footprint throughout the state. Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance, said, "Arizona has been good to us, the acquisition of Full Cycle is an additional step in our expansion in the state with our goal to establish Inszone as the go to insurance agency in Arizona."
Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.
About Inszone:
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically as well as through acquisition. With fourteen locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Colorado, the company is looking to further expand regionally within the western United States. For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com
