Continued Expansion into the Arizona Market

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#arizona--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of

personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition

of Mosaic Insurance of Prescott Valley, providing the second acquisition

in the state of Arizona for the company after previous acquisition in

Tucson.

Mosaic Insurance was founded by Sandy Merrill in 2010. She grew the

agency with a focus on commercial lines and building strong

relationships with local contractors in Prescott Valley. Her daughter,

Sara focused on growing the personal lines side of Mosaic Insurance.

Together both Sandy and Sara managed to build a well-rounded insurance

agency with both personal and commercial customers. “It is important

that the customers we have worked with for so many years are well taken

care of, I firmly believe that Inszone Insurance will take good care of

them,” said Sandy Merrill.

Mosaic Insurance becomes the second location for Inszone Insurance in

Arizona, as the company pursues its growth strategy across the nation.

Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance, said, "Mosaic becomes a key

Acquisition for Inszone, providing additional scale to our Arizona

operations as well as our expansion across the country. Additionally,

the type of close customer/agent relationship that Sandy built is the

same type of relationship Inszone strives to have with every customer."

Inszone Insurance expects to complete a number of important transactions

in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

About Inszone:

Established in 2002 Inszone Insurance Services is a leading privately

held Insurance agency based in Sacramento California, focused on

Personal and Commercial Insurance for both small and large businesses.

With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow

organically as well as through acquisitions. Over the past 2 years

Inszone has acquired multiple agencies in California and Arizona and

expanded its operations into Nevada. The company is looking to continue

expanding regionally into the western part of the United States. For

more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com

Contacts

Inszone Insurance

Norm Hudson – CEO

916-995-0234

nhudson@inszoneins.com

