Continued Expansion into the Arizona Market
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#arizona--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of
personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition
of Mosaic Insurance of Prescott Valley, providing the second acquisition
in the state of Arizona for the company after previous acquisition in
Tucson.
Mosaic Insurance was founded by Sandy Merrill in 2010. She grew the
agency with a focus on commercial lines and building strong
relationships with local contractors in Prescott Valley. Her daughter,
Sara focused on growing the personal lines side of Mosaic Insurance.
Together both Sandy and Sara managed to build a well-rounded insurance
agency with both personal and commercial customers. “It is important
that the customers we have worked with for so many years are well taken
care of, I firmly believe that Inszone Insurance will take good care of
them,” said Sandy Merrill.
Mosaic Insurance becomes the second location for Inszone Insurance in
Arizona, as the company pursues its growth strategy across the nation.
Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance, said, "Mosaic becomes a key
Acquisition for Inszone, providing additional scale to our Arizona
operations as well as our expansion across the country. Additionally,
the type of close customer/agent relationship that Sandy built is the
same type of relationship Inszone strives to have with every customer."
Inszone Insurance expects to complete a number of important transactions
in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.
About Inszone:
Established in 2002 Inszone Insurance Services is a leading privately
held Insurance agency based in Sacramento California, focused on
Personal and Commercial Insurance for both small and large businesses.
With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow
organically as well as through acquisitions. Over the past 2 years
Inszone has acquired multiple agencies in California and Arizona and
expanded its operations into Nevada. The company is looking to continue
expanding regionally into the western part of the United States. For
more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com
Contacts
Inszone Insurance
Norm Hudson – CEO
916-995-0234