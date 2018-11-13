Using Integrate’s demand orchestration SaaS platform, marketers can

now seamlessly and more quickly engage new prospects generated from

LinkedIn

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrate, the leader in demand orchestration, today announced it is

partnering with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions to connect its demand

orchestration SaaS platform directly to the LinkedIn Marketing Solutions

platform, enabling B2B marketers to significantly increase the

efficiency and effectiveness of their LinkedIn lead generation

campaigns. Using Integrate, marketers can now automate and seamlessly

manage, validate, process and route new prospects generated from

LinkedIn for immediate follow-up by sales and/or marketing.

The agreement with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions introduces a critical

new channel to demand orchestration: social. Pioneered by Integrate,

demand orchestration is an automation layer that sits between top-funnel

marketing efforts and marketing automation. This innovative approach

eliminates inefficient, manual processes for feeding lead data into CRM

or marketing automation systems. This enables B2B marketers to

centralize all top-of-funnel demand generation processes and data. The

Integrate platform also performs a series of automated steps to ensure

the data is accurate, complete and represents a legitimate lead.

Integrate’s native connector with LinkedIn represents a key step in the

company’s journey to enable marketers to drive efficiency and quality

from new data sources.

“It’s extremely rewarding to see that demand orchestration, which

started as an entrepreneurial concept a few years ago, has gained so

much momentum with major brands,” said Jeremy Bloom, founder and CEO of

Integrate. “This agreement with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions was

developed in response to overwhelming demand from our joint customers

who wanted to extend the power of Integrate’s demand orchestration to

the world’s largest professional network in a more frictionless way.

LinkedIn Marketing Solutions is just the start – we look forward to

delivering additional innovations that expand the possibilities and

promise of demand orchestration in social channels and beyond.”

Demand Orchestration on the LinkedIn Platform

LinkedIn Marketing Solutions enables B2B marketers to easily capture

lead information from prospects using LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms. Today,

these leads are either managed via downloaded spreadsheets or delivered

directly into a marketer’s database. Marketers must also either manually

clean and validate these spreadsheets or struggle with invalid or

duplicate leads in their database.

This integration ensures that LinkedIn-generated leads are validated,

de-duplicated and delivered to the marketer’s database as soon as they

are generated – no spreadsheets or manual intervention required. B2B

marketers receive accurate, actionable leads from LinkedIn. This means

marketing and/or sales can act on the leads quickly, increasing the

impact on conversion to qualified leads and pipeline. With Integrate,

marketers can track the performance of each lead as it moves down the

funnel, making it easy to compare the value of LinkedIn leads to other

sources, channels and programs in their marketing mix.

Perspectives from key participants

“We all know LinkedIn is the professional marketplace to promote thought

leadership and brand awareness for companies and their employees. One of

our goals with the LinkedIn and Integrate agreement is lead capture.

Capturing leads from any social platform has inherent data challenges,

so for us, relying on Integrate to help keep data hygiene in check is

critical. With so many ways to standardize and regulate data, it’s more

important now than ever for Rackspace to consolidate MarTech and align

on data standards and cleanliness.”

- David West

Marketing

Database & Technology Lead, Rackspace

“Demand Orchestration is an emerging capability for B2B marketers

charged with demand marketing. This LinkedIn agreement and the

integration of social demand gen lead data is a logical step to ensure

the data quality and speed required today.”

- Kerry Cunningham

Senior

Research Director, Demand Marketing, Sirius Decisions

Social demand orchestration from Integrate is available now. For more

information, go to www.integrate.com/solutions/LinkedIn

About Integrate

Integrate, the leader in demand orchestration, empowers people to build

better, faster, smarter marketing engines. Global innovators like

Microsoft, Adobe and Salesforce choose Integrate’s software to deliver a

revolutionary approach to marketing that brings people, processes, data

and technology together to drive revenue at scale. Integrate provides an

advanced automation layer for top-funnel marketing efforts, so it’s easy

to execute programs that convert target audiences into engaged

prospects. Teams save hundreds of hours per month, generate three times

more high-quality sales leads, and impact four times as many

opportunities. Visit integrate.com

to learn why marketing leaders choose Integrate.

