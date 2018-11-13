Using Integrate’s demand orchestration SaaS platform, marketers can
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrate, the leader in demand orchestration, today announced it is
partnering with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions to connect its demand
orchestration SaaS platform directly to the LinkedIn Marketing Solutions
platform, enabling B2B marketers to significantly increase the
efficiency and effectiveness of their LinkedIn lead generation
campaigns. Using Integrate, marketers can now automate and seamlessly
manage, validate, process and route new prospects generated from
LinkedIn for immediate follow-up by sales and/or marketing.
The agreement with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions introduces a critical
new channel to demand orchestration: social. Pioneered by Integrate,
demand orchestration is an automation layer that sits between top-funnel
marketing efforts and marketing automation. This innovative approach
eliminates inefficient, manual processes for feeding lead data into CRM
or marketing automation systems. This enables B2B marketers to
centralize all top-of-funnel demand generation processes and data. The
Integrate platform also performs a series of automated steps to ensure
the data is accurate, complete and represents a legitimate lead.
Integrate’s native connector with LinkedIn represents a key step in the
company’s journey to enable marketers to drive efficiency and quality
from new data sources.
“It’s extremely rewarding to see that demand orchestration, which
started as an entrepreneurial concept a few years ago, has gained so
much momentum with major brands,” said Jeremy Bloom, founder and CEO of
Integrate. “This agreement with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions was
developed in response to overwhelming demand from our joint customers
who wanted to extend the power of Integrate’s demand orchestration to
the world’s largest professional network in a more frictionless way.
LinkedIn Marketing Solutions is just the start – we look forward to
delivering additional innovations that expand the possibilities and
promise of demand orchestration in social channels and beyond.”
Demand Orchestration on the LinkedIn Platform
LinkedIn Marketing Solutions enables B2B marketers to easily capture
lead information from prospects using LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms. Today,
these leads are either managed via downloaded spreadsheets or delivered
directly into a marketer’s database. Marketers must also either manually
clean and validate these spreadsheets or struggle with invalid or
duplicate leads in their database.
This integration ensures that LinkedIn-generated leads are validated,
de-duplicated and delivered to the marketer’s database as soon as they
are generated – no spreadsheets or manual intervention required. B2B
marketers receive accurate, actionable leads from LinkedIn. This means
marketing and/or sales can act on the leads quickly, increasing the
impact on conversion to qualified leads and pipeline. With Integrate,
marketers can track the performance of each lead as it moves down the
funnel, making it easy to compare the value of LinkedIn leads to other
sources, channels and programs in their marketing mix.
Perspectives from key participants
“We all know LinkedIn is the professional marketplace to promote thought
leadership and brand awareness for companies and their employees. One of
our goals with the LinkedIn and Integrate agreement is lead capture.
Capturing leads from any social platform has inherent data challenges,
so for us, relying on Integrate to help keep data hygiene in check is
critical. With so many ways to standardize and regulate data, it’s more
important now than ever for Rackspace to consolidate MarTech and align
on data standards and cleanliness.”
- David West
Marketing
Database & Technology Lead, Rackspace
“Demand Orchestration is an emerging capability for B2B marketers
charged with demand marketing. This LinkedIn agreement and the
integration of social demand gen lead data is a logical step to ensure
the data quality and speed required today.”
- Kerry Cunningham
Senior
Research Director, Demand Marketing, Sirius Decisions
Social demand orchestration from Integrate is available now. For more
information, go to www.integrate.com/solutions/LinkedIn
