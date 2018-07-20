New Board Members Bring More Than 50 Years of Combined Technology

Experience to the Council’s Prestigious Board

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#20x2020--The Arizona

Technology Council today announced David Tuhy, general manager, NSG

Software Division, Intel®, and Rebecca Clyde, co-founder,

Ideas Collide, were elected unanimously by the Council’s board of

directors to serve three-year terms at the quarterly board meeting held

July 18. With his reelection, this will be Tuhy’s third three-year

assignment on the Council’s board. He also serves as first vice-chairman

of the board.

“With David rejoining our board of directors and Rebecca being added to

it, we have significantly bolstered our talent, expertise and

diversity,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Council.

“We are honored to have such an esteemed group of high-caliber

professionals committed to Arizona’s technology community and the

advancement of the Council’s mission to grow innovation in our state.”

The Council's board of directors serves an advisory and fiduciary role

by representing the interests of the state’s technology industries in

the Council's strategic planning and ongoing operations. The current

board includes 42 members representing a diverse set of organizations.

Tuhy and Clyde provide deep experience in a wide range of technology

sectors and possess diverse skill sets that will contribute to the

Arizona technology communities’ continued growth. Their respective

biographies are:

Rebecca Clyde, co-founder, Ideas Collide

Rebecca Clyde is the co-founder of Ideas Collide and founder of the

early stage chatbot startup Botco.ai. She leads Ideas Collide's

technology industry practice, innovation and marketing automation

strategies. Prior to founding Ideas Collide, Clyde was responsible for

managing Intel’s embedded brand. During her time at Intel, she launched

more than 50 Intel products, managed campaigns across multiple media

channels and developed a public relations program that garnered

unprecedented media coverage for Intel’s embedded technologies. Clyde

has been recognized on the “35 Entrepreneurs 35 and Younger” list

published by The Arizona Republic and is a recipient of Arizona

Governor’s Mentorship Award. She was recently recognized as the 2016

ATHENA Businesswoman of the Year in the private sector by the Greater

Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. In 2017, Clyde co-founded the Phoenix

chapter of Girls in Tech, a global non-profit focused on the engagement,

education and empowerment of girls and women who are passionate about

technology.

A native Spanish speaker, Clyde was born in Costa Rica and spent her

formative years in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay. She holds an MBA from

the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and a B.A.

in communications from Brigham Young University.

David Tuhy, general manager, NSG Software Division, Intel

David Tuhy is the general manager of the Software Division for the Intel

Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), focused on expanding the use

of super-fast solid-state drives (SSD) through internally developed

software products and ecosystem development. He is a proven business

leader with an excellent track record of creating innovative storage

solutions. Tuhy manages the PnL for two NSG software products: Intel

Cache Acceleration Software (CAS) and Intel Virtual RAID on CPU (VROC)

Software.

Tuhy brings 30 years of engineering, marketing, and senior management

experience in systems, software, and silicon product leadership. In his

20 years at Intel, Tuhy has led both very large mature divisions and the

incubation of new business units, both while driving Intel investments

and acquisitions. After obtaining his college degree in electrical

engineering, Tuhy spent his early career as a software engineer

developing real-time embedded software, DSP algorithms, and security

algorithms for mobile devices. In the fledgling years of the PC, he

developed BIOS and software drivers. In his past, Tuhy was a key member

of the team that convinced Apple in 2005 to use Intel Architecture-based

processors for their computers. Tuhy drove the Intel investment in

LogMeIn, which went public in 2009 and is now a greater than $5 billion

market cap company, and the Intel acquisition of WhamCloud for its

leading Lustre Storage software products in support of high performance

computing (HPC) solutions.

Companies represented on the Council’s board of directors include:

AccountabilIT; Alerion Capital Group; Alliance Bank of Arizona; American

Express; AppointmentPlus; APS; Aspect; ASU Knowledge Enterprise

Development; Avnet; Ballard Spahr; Barrow Neurological Institute;

BeyondTrust; CISCO; Cox Communications; EY; Greenberg Traurig LLP;

Honeywell Aerospace; IBM; Indecomm Global Services; Ideas Collide;

Insight Enterprises; Intel; JVP Strategic Consulting; LaneTerralever;

MDSL; MSS Technologies; PADT; PayPal; Phoenix Art Museum; Phoenix

Business Journal; Quarles & Brady LLP; Raytheon Missile Systems; Ryley

Carlock & Applewhite; Securaplane Technologies; Solugenix; TGen; Office

of Research, Discovery & Innovation at The University of Arizona; Uber

Technologies; University of Advancing Technology; Vonage Business

Solutions Group; and Wells Fargo Bank.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,

educational forums and business conferences that bring together

visionaries, leaders and employees to make an impact on the technology

industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of

growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To

become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,

please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.

Contacts

Media contact:

TechTHiNQ

Alec Robertson, 585-281-6399

alec.robertson@techthinq.com

or

Organization

contact:

Arizona Technology Council

Steven G. Zylstra,

602-422-9447

szylstra@aztechcouncil.org

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles