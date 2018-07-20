New Board Members Bring More Than 50 Years of Combined Technology
Experience to the Council’s Prestigious Board
Technology Council today announced David Tuhy, general manager, NSG
Software Division, Intel®, and Rebecca Clyde, co-founder,
Ideas Collide, were elected unanimously by the Council’s board of
directors to serve three-year terms at the quarterly board meeting held
July 18. With his reelection, this will be Tuhy’s third three-year
assignment on the Council’s board. He also serves as first vice-chairman
of the board.
“With David rejoining our board of directors and Rebecca being added to
it, we have significantly bolstered our talent, expertise and
diversity,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Council.
“We are honored to have such an esteemed group of high-caliber
professionals committed to Arizona’s technology community and the
advancement of the Council’s mission to grow innovation in our state.”
The Council's board of directors serves an advisory and fiduciary role
by representing the interests of the state’s technology industries in
the Council's strategic planning and ongoing operations. The current
board includes 42 members representing a diverse set of organizations.
Tuhy and Clyde provide deep experience in a wide range of technology
sectors and possess diverse skill sets that will contribute to the
Arizona technology communities’ continued growth. Their respective
biographies are:
Rebecca Clyde, co-founder, Ideas Collide
Rebecca Clyde is the co-founder of Ideas Collide and founder of the
early stage chatbot startup Botco.ai. She leads Ideas Collide's
technology industry practice, innovation and marketing automation
strategies. Prior to founding Ideas Collide, Clyde was responsible for
managing Intel’s embedded brand. During her time at Intel, she launched
more than 50 Intel products, managed campaigns across multiple media
channels and developed a public relations program that garnered
unprecedented media coverage for Intel’s embedded technologies. Clyde
has been recognized on the “35 Entrepreneurs 35 and Younger” list
published by The Arizona Republic and is a recipient of Arizona
Governor’s Mentorship Award. She was recently recognized as the 2016
ATHENA Businesswoman of the Year in the private sector by the Greater
Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. In 2017, Clyde co-founded the Phoenix
chapter of Girls in Tech, a global non-profit focused on the engagement,
education and empowerment of girls and women who are passionate about
technology.
A native Spanish speaker, Clyde was born in Costa Rica and spent her
formative years in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay. She holds an MBA from
the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and a B.A.
in communications from Brigham Young University.
David Tuhy, general manager, NSG Software Division, Intel
David Tuhy is the general manager of the Software Division for the Intel
Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), focused on expanding the use
of super-fast solid-state drives (SSD) through internally developed
software products and ecosystem development. He is a proven business
leader with an excellent track record of creating innovative storage
solutions. Tuhy manages the PnL for two NSG software products: Intel
Cache Acceleration Software (CAS) and Intel Virtual RAID on CPU (VROC)
Software.
Tuhy brings 30 years of engineering, marketing, and senior management
experience in systems, software, and silicon product leadership. In his
20 years at Intel, Tuhy has led both very large mature divisions and the
incubation of new business units, both while driving Intel investments
and acquisitions. After obtaining his college degree in electrical
engineering, Tuhy spent his early career as a software engineer
developing real-time embedded software, DSP algorithms, and security
algorithms for mobile devices. In the fledgling years of the PC, he
developed BIOS and software drivers. In his past, Tuhy was a key member
of the team that convinced Apple in 2005 to use Intel Architecture-based
processors for their computers. Tuhy drove the Intel investment in
LogMeIn, which went public in 2009 and is now a greater than $5 billion
market cap company, and the Intel acquisition of WhamCloud for its
leading Lustre Storage software products in support of high performance
computing (HPC) solutions.
Companies represented on the Council’s board of directors include:
AccountabilIT; Alerion Capital Group; Alliance Bank of Arizona; American
Express; AppointmentPlus; APS; Aspect; ASU Knowledge Enterprise
Development; Avnet; Ballard Spahr; Barrow Neurological Institute;
BeyondTrust; CISCO; Cox Communications; EY; Greenberg Traurig LLP;
Honeywell Aerospace; IBM; Indecomm Global Services; Ideas Collide;
Insight Enterprises; Intel; JVP Strategic Consulting; LaneTerralever;
MDSL; MSS Technologies; PADT; PayPal; Phoenix Art Museum; Phoenix
Business Journal; Quarles & Brady LLP; Raytheon Missile Systems; Ryley
Carlock & Applewhite; Securaplane Technologies; Solugenix; TGen; Office
of Research, Discovery & Innovation at The University of Arizona; Uber
Technologies; University of Advancing Technology; Vonage Business
Solutions Group; and Wells Fargo Bank.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association
for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse
professional business community, Council members work towards furthering
the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,
legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,
educational forums and business conferences that bring together
visionaries, leaders and employees to make an impact on the technology
industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of
growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To
become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,
please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.
Contacts
Media contact:
TechTHiNQ
Alec Robertson, 585-281-6399
or
Organization
contact:
Arizona Technology Council
Steven G. Zylstra,
602-422-9447