David Tuhy of Intel Elected as Chair and Eric Miller of PADT Elected as Vice-Chair
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#20x2020--The Arizona Technology Council today announced David Tuhy, general manager, NSG Software Division, Intel®, and Eric Miller, co-founder and principal, PADT, were elected unanimously by the Council’s board of directors to serve as chair and vice-chair, respectively, for terms ending October 31, 2019.
“Both David and Eric have made significant contributions to the Council’s strategy and overall success during their tenure on the board,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the Council’s president and CEO. “Their knowledge of the innovation ecosystem and expertise in their respective fields will continue to be an important asset as we advance our agenda designed to boost the economic contributions the technology industry brings to Arizona.”
In addition to Tuhy and Miller’s appointments, the following members have been elected to the executive committee for terms ending October 31, 2019 – Rebecca Clyde, CEO and co-founder, Botco.ai, Kerry Zunkowski, vice president of People Operations, KEAP, and Rick Nielsen, director of technology, Operations and Engineering, Cox Communications. All Officers and Executive Committee members are elected or reelected for one-year terms at the annual board meeting in October.
The Council's board of directors serve an advisory and fiduciary role by representing the interests of the state’s technology industries in the Council's strategic planning and ongoing operations. The current board includes 36 members representing a diverse set of organizations.
Tuhy, Miller, Clyde, Zunkowski and Nielsen provide deep experience in a wide range of technology sectors and possess a diverse skill set that will contribute to the Arizona technology community’s continued growth. Their respective biographies are:
David Tuhy, general manager, NSG Software Division, Intel
Tuhy is general manager of the Software Division for the Intel Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), focused on expanding the use of super-fast, solid-state drives (SSD) through internally developed software products and ecosystem development. He is a proven business leader with an excellent track record of creating innovative storage solutions. Tuhy manages the P&L for two NSG software products: Intel Cache Acceleration Software (CAS) and Intel Virtual RAID on CPU (VROC) software.
He brings 30 years of engineering, marketing and senior management experience in systems, software and silicon product leadership. In his 20 years at Intel, Tuhy has led very large mature divisions and the incubation of new business units, both while driving Intel investments and acquisitions.
After earning a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Tuhy spent his early career as a software engineer developing real-time embedded software, DSP algorithms and security algorithms for mobile devices. In the fledgling years of the PC, he developed BIOS and software drivers.
Tuhy was a key member of the team that convinced Apple in 2005 to use Intel architecture-based processors for its computers. He drove the Intel investment in LogMeIn, which went public in 2009 and is now a $5 billion market cap company, and the Intel acquisition of WhamCloud for its leading Lustre storage software products in support of high-performance computing (HPC) solutions.
Eric Miller, co-founder and principal, PADT
As an industry veteran of 33 years, Miller has perfected a diverse set of skills that he implements as co-founder and principal of Tempe-based PADT. His role encompasses oversight of simulation and product development consulting, IT, marketing, operations, human resources and administration.
Miller graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a B.S. in mechanical engineering. He began his career as a summer intern at Lockheed doing design work on satellite subsystems. After college, Miller provided simulation and process improvement services to Garrett Turbine Engines in Phoenix (now Honeywell) for eight years.
Miller is not only a successful businessman and engineer but also a mentor to startups and small businesses. He often speaks on the use of simulation to drive product development, as well as the effective application of 3D printing. Miller also serves on the BioAccel Advisory Council and the screening committee of Arizona Technology Investors, and as a mentor for the ACA’s Venture Ready program.
Rebecca Clyde, co-founder, Ideas Collide
Rebecca Clyde is the co-founder of Ideas Collide and founder of the early stage chatbot startup Botco.ai. She leads Ideas Collide's technology industry practice, innovation and marketing automation strategies. Prior to founding Ideas Collide, Clyde was responsible for managing Intel’s embedded brand. During her time at Intel, she launched more than 50 Intel products, managed campaigns across multiple media channels and developed a public relations program that garnered unprecedented media coverage for Intel’s embedded technologies. Clyde has been recognized on the “35 Entrepreneurs 35 and Younger” list published by The Arizona Republic and is a recipient of Arizona Governor’s Mentorship Award. She was recently recognized as the 2016 ATHENA Businesswoman of the Year in the private sector by the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. In 2017, Clyde co-founded the Phoenix chapter of Girls in Tech, a global non-profit focused on the engagement, education and empowerment of girls and women who are passionate about technology.
A native Spanish speaker, Clyde was born in Costa Rica and spent her formative years in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay. She holds an MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and a B.A. in communications from Brigham Young University.
Kerri Zunkowski, vice president of People Operations, Infusionsoft
Zunkowski is a human resources professional who is grounded in company strategy to deliver high performance and effectiveness. Her dual career path has provided her with relevant experience in human resources, finance and accounting. As vice president, Zunkowski serves on Infusionsoft’s executive team.
Zunkowski plays a key role in driving organizational effectiveness critical to Infusionsoft’s continued growth. She is helping to accelerate the company’s transformation through leadership development to build a world-class culture of engagement, agility and innovation. Her areas of responsibility include organizational strategy, recruitment, total rewards (compensation, benefits, financial wellness and well-being), internal communication and employee engagement. Zunkowski seeks opportunities to work on projects that create diverse and inclusive workplaces. She currently is the executive sponsor for Infusionsoft’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Zunkowski has more than 20 years of experience in human resources, which includes experience ranging from financial controller to vice president of operations. She has a B.S. in business administration with a concentration in finance from Humboldt State University. She holds an SPHR certification from SHRM and is a licensed insurance broker in Utah.
Rick Nielsen, director of technology, Operations and Engineering, Cox Communications
Rick Nielsen is the director of technology, Operations & Engineering for Cox Communications’ Southwest Region, which includes Phoenix, portions of Southern AZ including Tucson, and Las Vegas NV. He received his B.S. from Bellevue University and attended Averett University where he pursued his MBA. Nielsen has 36 years’ experience in Telecommunications which began with the US Air Force and includes MCI, Time Warner Cable, and Cox Communications.
Nielsen began his career with the US Air Force in 1983 and was stationed at RAF Uxbridge (i.e. London, England) and Offutt AFB, Omaha NE. Following the USAF, Nielsen joined MCI Telecommunications where he first entered leadership, leading a team of technicians that supported residential and commercial customers in Omaha, NE. Nielsen joined Cox Communications in 1999 as a Manager of Broadband in Omaha, NE. where he was promoted to Director, Engineering & Operations. Nielsen accepted the position of Vice President of Engineering & Operations in 2006 with a move to lead the Cox team in Roanoke, VA. In 2009, Nielsen joined Time Warner Cable as Vice President Engineering & Operations leading the Capital District Region based in Schenectady, NY. Nielsen rejoined Cox Communications in 2011 and now leads the Engineering team for Cox’s largest and fastest growing region and is located in Phoenix, AZ.
Companies represented on the Council’s board of directors include:
AccountabilIT; Alerion Capital Group; Alliance Bank of Arizona; American Express; APS; ASU Office of Knowledge & Enterprise Development; Avnet; Ballard Spahr; Benchmark; BeyondTrust; Carpenter, Hazelwood, Delgado & Bolen; CISCO; Cox Communications; EY; Greenberg Traurig LLP; Honeywell; IBM; Ideas Collide; Indecomm Global Services; Intel; Iron Mountain; JVP Strategic Consulting LLC; KEAP; LaneTerralever; MDSL; MSS Business Transformation; PADT; PayPal; Phoenix Business Journal; Quarles & Brady LLP; Solugenix; TGen; The University of Arizona Office of Research, Discovery & Innovation; University of Advancing Technology; Vonage Business; and Wells Fargo Bank.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together visionaries, leaders and employees to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.
