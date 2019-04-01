NEWS HIGHLIGHTS



  • At Intel Capital Global Summit this week, more than 600 entrepreneurs,
    venture capitalists and tech industry leaders are gathered to shape
    the future of technology.


  • Today’s funding news sets a record for investments announced at the
    Global Summit, now in its 19th year, and further
    demonstrates Intel’s commitment to building the future.


  • Speakers at the annual event include the CEOs of Intel and Cadence
    Design Systems; co-founders of Pinterest and Red Hat; former heads of
    NORAD and FCC.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel

Capital, Intel Corporation’s global investment organization,

announced today at the Intel

Capital Global Summit new investments totaling $117 million in 14

disruptive technology startups.

The 14 companies joining Intel Capital’s portfolio are creating powerful

artificial intelligence (AI) platforms; new ways to see and analyze

materials for the built world and our bodies; more efficient and greener

manufacturing technologies; and disruptive new approaches to chip design.

“Intel has driven disruption for the last 50 years, changing the way we

live by making compute ubiquitous. Intel Capital is continuing that

legacy of disruption with these investments,” said Wendell

Brooks, Intel senior vice president and president of Intel Capital.

“These companies are shifting the way we think about artificial

intelligence, communications, manufacturing and health care – areas that

will become increasingly essential in coming years as the linchpins of a

smarter, more connected society.”

The investments extend Intel Capital’s recent strategy of taking larger,

more strategic positions in portfolio startups. Each year, Intel Capital

puts $300 million to $500 million into innovative companies across a

wide range of emerging technologies making the impossible possible.

“Our continued goal is to leverage the global resources and expertise of

the world’s greatest engineering company, and its ecosystem of customers

and partners, to help these founders accelerate growth and innovation,”

Brooks said.

Furthering its commitment

to diversity and inclusion, Intel Capital and Intel Global Diversity

and Inclusion also announced a sponsorship of HBCUvc*,

a nonprofit that trains students at Historically Black Colleges and

Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) about

venture capital and technology entrepreneurship. HBCUvc provides

students skills training, mentorship and the chance to build

professional relationships with seasoned investors and entrepreneurs.

Its Venture Capital Clinic empowers student fellows to put what they’ve

learned into practice and fuel high-growth entrepreneurship on campus.

Intel Capital and Intel will partner with HBCUvc to provide mentoring,

training and real-world experiences.

The Intel Capital Global Summit convenes more than 600 entrepreneurs,

venture investors and Global 2000 business leaders for three days of

networking, company-building and inspiration. This year’s lineup of

speakers includes Robert Swan, Intel CEO; Reed Hundt, Coalition for

Green Capital* CEO and former FCC chairman; Paul Sciarra, Pinterest*

co-founder and Joby Aviation* executive chairman; Aicha Evans, Zoox*

CEO; Lip-Bu Tan, Cadence Design Systems CEO; Bob Young, Red Hat*

co-founder; and General Lori Robinson (retired), commander, North

American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

More details on Intel Capital’s new investments in 14 disruptive

startups:

Disrupting Artificial Intelligence

Cloudpick

Limited* (Shanghai, China) is a smart retail technology provider.

With proprietary computer vision, deep learning, sensor fusion and edge

computing technologies, Cloudpick enables highly digitized, intelligent,

cashier-free stores with grab-and-go shopping experiences. Cloudpick has

collaborated with e-commerce companies, traditional retailers and

payment partners worldwide to upgrade many brick-and-mortar stores’

shopping experiences.

SambaNova

Systems* (Palo Alto, California, U.S.) is a rapidly growing Silicon

Valley-based company that is building the industry’s most advanced

systems platform to run AI applications from the data center to the

edge. Founded by industry pioneers and experts in systems hardware and

software design from Oracle, Sun Microsystems and Stanford University,

SambaNova Systems’ mission is to bring AI innovations discovered in deep

research to enterprises and organizations in all industries around the

world, creating AI for everyone, everywhere.

Untether

AI* (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) is developing ultra-efficient,

high-performance AI chips that will be the foundation for the next wave

of innovation in AI. Untether AI has invented an entirely new type of

chip architecture that is specifically designed for neural net inference

by eliminating bottlenecks in data movement. This unique architecture

moves data 1,000 times faster than traditional architectures, resulting

in extreme performance and efficiency. The company was founded by a team

of scientists, engineers and experienced entrepreneurs who have

successfully brought to market more than 1 billion chips.

Zhuhai

EEasy Technology Co. Ltd.* (Zhuhai, China) is an AI system-on-chip

(SoC) design house and total solution provider. Its offerings include AI

acceleration; image and graphic processing; video encoding and decoding;

and mixed-signal ULSI design capabilities. Its AI SoCs targeting video,

automotive and smart devices will enter mass-production in late 2019.

Disrupting Communications

Mighty

Networks* (Palo Alto, California, U.S.) is designed for brands and

businesses to bring people together by offering community, content,

online courses and subscription commerce in one place. The company is

unique in serving a new breed of digitally native “creators with a

purpose” selling experiences, connections and expertise to their

followers – an emerging category of digital services called Experiential

Commerce.

Pixeom*

(Santa Clara, California, U.S.) is redefining how enterprises manage

hybrid cloud resources with its edge computing software platform that

re-creates and orchestrates cloud functionality on-premise. It makes it

easy to deploy and manage large-scale, geographically distributed

infrastructure and workloads.

Polystream*

(Guildford, U.K.) is a deep-tech startup fundamentally changing how

video games and demanding 3D applications are delivered via the cloud.

Polystream’s Software Defined Imaging* technology enables interactive

graphics content to be streamed at unprecedented scale, with truly

global reach.

Tibit

Communications* (Petaluma, California, U.S.) is developing

next-generation devices to provide a broadband onramp to the home,

office or cell site, managed virtually from the cloud to the user. Tibit

replaces dedicated hardware boxes in carrier and enterprise networks

with a small module connected to a standard Ethernet switch – providing

significant savings of cost, power and space.

Disrupting Healthcare

Medical

Informatics Corp.* (Houston, Texas, U.S.) is a software-based

monitoring and analytics company. Its revolutionary Sickbay* platform

archives, aggregates and transforms otherwise not-recorded,

high-resolution waveform data across disparate devices to enable

anywhere, anytime remote monitoring across the continuum of care. The

same platform can then be leveraged to use machine learning and AI to

deploy real-time, predictive, critical care analytics that get ahead of

deterioration and risk and enable data-driven medicine and

patient-centered care.

Reveal

Biosciences, Inc.* (San Diego, California, U.S.) is creating a new

generation of data-powered pathology to improve global healthcare.

ImageDx, a proprietary deep-learning platform, delivers pathologists and

scientists a novel class of actionable, quantitative data to accelerate

research and enhance patient care.

Disrupting Manufacturing

Landing

AI* (Palo Alto, California, U.S.) provides AI-powered SaaS solutions

and corporate-level AI transformation programs to turn enterprises into

AI companies. Founded by Dr. Andrew Ng, the Landing AI team enables

companies in industries, including manufacturing and agriculture, to

develop and execute cohesive AI strategies.

OnScale*

(Cupertino, California, U.S.) offers on-demand scalable engineering

simulation software, empowering engineers to accelerate innovation

across multiple industries, including next-generation technologies such

as MEMS IoT, 5G, biomedicine and autonomous vehicles. OnScale combines

powerful multiphysics solver technology, used and validated by Fortune

50 companies for over 30 years, with the speed and flexibility of cloud

high-performance computing (HPC). By removing the constraints of legacy

simulation tools, OnScale allows engineers to dramatically reduce cost,

risk and time to market for cutting-edge technologies.

proteanTecs*

(Haifa, Israel) develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry* for

electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their

performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data

created by embedded agents, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights

unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability

and scale.

Qolibri,

Inc.* (Roseville, California, U.S.) is a creative technical company

developing breakthrough proprietary solutions that address problems in

semiconductor subfabs. The Qolibri team has extensive expertise in

semiconductor capital equipment technology and renewable energy. Qolibri

technologies will change the landscape of the subfab, leading to

substantially reduced chip manufacturing costs with positive

environmental impact.

“We believe in these companies and are excited to help them disrupt

their industries by putting the weight of Intel behind them,” Brooks

said. “Our investment is just the start of our work with each of them.”

For more information, visit our Intel Newsroom Press Kit. https://newsroom.intel.com/press-kits/2019-intel-capital-global-summit/.

About Intel Capital

Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial

intelligence, autonomous technology, data center and cloud, 5G,

next-generation compute, and a wide range of other disruptive

technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.5 billion in

more than 1,550 companies worldwide, and 670 portfolio companies have

gone public or participated in a merger or acquisition. Intel Capital

curates thousands of business development introductions each year

between its portfolio companies and the Global 2000. For more

information on what makes Intel Capital one of the world’s most powerful

venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com

or follow @Intelcapital.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the

United States and other countries.

*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

