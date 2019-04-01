NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Capital, Intel Corporation’s global investment organization,
announced today at the Intel
Capital Global Summit new investments totaling $117 million in 14
disruptive technology startups.
The 14 companies joining Intel Capital’s portfolio are creating powerful
artificial intelligence (AI) platforms; new ways to see and analyze
materials for the built world and our bodies; more efficient and greener
manufacturing technologies; and disruptive new approaches to chip design.
“Intel has driven disruption for the last 50 years, changing the way we
live by making compute ubiquitous. Intel Capital is continuing that
legacy of disruption with these investments,” said Wendell
Brooks, Intel senior vice president and president of Intel Capital.
“These companies are shifting the way we think about artificial
intelligence, communications, manufacturing and health care – areas that
will become increasingly essential in coming years as the linchpins of a
smarter, more connected society.”
The investments extend Intel Capital’s recent strategy of taking larger,
more strategic positions in portfolio startups. Each year, Intel Capital
puts $300 million to $500 million into innovative companies across a
wide range of emerging technologies making the impossible possible.
“Our continued goal is to leverage the global resources and expertise of
the world’s greatest engineering company, and its ecosystem of customers
and partners, to help these founders accelerate growth and innovation,”
Brooks said.
Furthering its commitment
to diversity and inclusion, Intel Capital and Intel Global Diversity
and Inclusion also announced a sponsorship of HBCUvc*,
a nonprofit that trains students at Historically Black Colleges and
Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) about
venture capital and technology entrepreneurship. HBCUvc provides
students skills training, mentorship and the chance to build
professional relationships with seasoned investors and entrepreneurs.
Its Venture Capital Clinic empowers student fellows to put what they’ve
learned into practice and fuel high-growth entrepreneurship on campus.
Intel Capital and Intel will partner with HBCUvc to provide mentoring,
training and real-world experiences.
The Intel Capital Global Summit convenes more than 600 entrepreneurs,
venture investors and Global 2000 business leaders for three days of
networking, company-building and inspiration. This year’s lineup of
speakers includes Robert Swan, Intel CEO; Reed Hundt, Coalition for
Green Capital* CEO and former FCC chairman; Paul Sciarra, Pinterest*
co-founder and Joby Aviation* executive chairman; Aicha Evans, Zoox*
CEO; Lip-Bu Tan, Cadence Design Systems CEO; Bob Young, Red Hat*
co-founder; and General Lori Robinson (retired), commander, North
American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
More details on Intel Capital’s new investments in 14 disruptive
startups:
Disrupting Artificial Intelligence
Limited* (Shanghai, China) is a smart retail technology provider.
With proprietary computer vision, deep learning, sensor fusion and edge
computing technologies, Cloudpick enables highly digitized, intelligent,
cashier-free stores with grab-and-go shopping experiences. Cloudpick has
collaborated with e-commerce companies, traditional retailers and
payment partners worldwide to upgrade many brick-and-mortar stores’
shopping experiences.
Systems* (Palo Alto, California, U.S.) is a rapidly growing Silicon
Valley-based company that is building the industry’s most advanced
systems platform to run AI applications from the data center to the
edge. Founded by industry pioneers and experts in systems hardware and
software design from Oracle, Sun Microsystems and Stanford University,
SambaNova Systems’ mission is to bring AI innovations discovered in deep
research to enterprises and organizations in all industries around the
world, creating AI for everyone, everywhere.
AI* (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) is developing ultra-efficient,
high-performance AI chips that will be the foundation for the next wave
of innovation in AI. Untether AI has invented an entirely new type of
chip architecture that is specifically designed for neural net inference
by eliminating bottlenecks in data movement. This unique architecture
moves data 1,000 times faster than traditional architectures, resulting
in extreme performance and efficiency. The company was founded by a team
of scientists, engineers and experienced entrepreneurs who have
successfully brought to market more than 1 billion chips.
EEasy Technology Co. Ltd.* (Zhuhai, China) is an AI system-on-chip
(SoC) design house and total solution provider. Its offerings include AI
acceleration; image and graphic processing; video encoding and decoding;
and mixed-signal ULSI design capabilities. Its AI SoCs targeting video,
automotive and smart devices will enter mass-production in late 2019.
Disrupting Communications
Networks* (Palo Alto, California, U.S.) is designed for brands and
businesses to bring people together by offering community, content,
online courses and subscription commerce in one place. The company is
unique in serving a new breed of digitally native “creators with a
purpose” selling experiences, connections and expertise to their
followers – an emerging category of digital services called Experiential
Commerce.
(Santa Clara, California, U.S.) is redefining how enterprises manage
hybrid cloud resources with its edge computing software platform that
re-creates and orchestrates cloud functionality on-premise. It makes it
easy to deploy and manage large-scale, geographically distributed
infrastructure and workloads.
(Guildford, U.K.) is a deep-tech startup fundamentally changing how
video games and demanding 3D applications are delivered via the cloud.
Polystream’s Software Defined Imaging* technology enables interactive
graphics content to be streamed at unprecedented scale, with truly
global reach.
Communications* (Petaluma, California, U.S.) is developing
next-generation devices to provide a broadband onramp to the home,
office or cell site, managed virtually from the cloud to the user. Tibit
replaces dedicated hardware boxes in carrier and enterprise networks
with a small module connected to a standard Ethernet switch – providing
significant savings of cost, power and space.
Disrupting Healthcare
Informatics Corp.* (Houston, Texas, U.S.) is a software-based
monitoring and analytics company. Its revolutionary Sickbay* platform
archives, aggregates and transforms otherwise not-recorded,
high-resolution waveform data across disparate devices to enable
anywhere, anytime remote monitoring across the continuum of care. The
same platform can then be leveraged to use machine learning and AI to
deploy real-time, predictive, critical care analytics that get ahead of
deterioration and risk and enable data-driven medicine and
patient-centered care.
Biosciences, Inc.* (San Diego, California, U.S.) is creating a new
generation of data-powered pathology to improve global healthcare.
ImageDx, a proprietary deep-learning platform, delivers pathologists and
scientists a novel class of actionable, quantitative data to accelerate
research and enhance patient care.
Disrupting Manufacturing
AI* (Palo Alto, California, U.S.) provides AI-powered SaaS solutions
and corporate-level AI transformation programs to turn enterprises into
AI companies. Founded by Dr. Andrew Ng, the Landing AI team enables
companies in industries, including manufacturing and agriculture, to
develop and execute cohesive AI strategies.
(Cupertino, California, U.S.) offers on-demand scalable engineering
simulation software, empowering engineers to accelerate innovation
across multiple industries, including next-generation technologies such
as MEMS IoT, 5G, biomedicine and autonomous vehicles. OnScale combines
powerful multiphysics solver technology, used and validated by Fortune
50 companies for over 30 years, with the speed and flexibility of cloud
high-performance computing (HPC). By removing the constraints of legacy
simulation tools, OnScale allows engineers to dramatically reduce cost,
risk and time to market for cutting-edge technologies.
(Haifa, Israel) develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry* for
electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their
performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data
created by embedded agents, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights
unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability
and scale.
Inc.* (Roseville, California, U.S.) is a creative technical company
developing breakthrough proprietary solutions that address problems in
semiconductor subfabs. The Qolibri team has extensive expertise in
semiconductor capital equipment technology and renewable energy. Qolibri
technologies will change the landscape of the subfab, leading to
substantially reduced chip manufacturing costs with positive
environmental impact.
“We believe in these companies and are excited to help them disrupt
their industries by putting the weight of Intel behind them,” Brooks
said. “Our investment is just the start of our work with each of them.”
For more information, visit our Intel Newsroom Press Kit. https://newsroom.intel.com/press-kits/2019-intel-capital-global-summit/.
About Intel Capital
Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial
intelligence, autonomous technology, data center and cloud, 5G,
next-generation compute, and a wide range of other disruptive
technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.5 billion in
more than 1,550 companies worldwide, and 670 portfolio companies have
gone public or participated in a merger or acquisition. Intel Capital
curates thousands of business development introductions each year
between its portfolio companies and the Global 2000. For more
information on what makes Intel Capital one of the world’s most powerful
venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com
or follow @Intelcapital.
Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
