PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customer service agents are increasingly optimistic about working with

and alongside chatbots in the contact center and see big potential to

improve their skills and advance their careers, according to the final

phase of the 2018 Aspect Software Agent Experience Index survey.

Sixty-seven percent of all agents, and 73 percent of Young

Millennial/GenZ agents (age 18-24) said if AI were to handle simple

customer questions and tasks, and leave agents with the more complex

queries, they will have a greater opportunity to shine for management, a

nearly 10 percent increase from 2017. Seventy-one percent said handling

more complex questions will enable them to provide a more personalized

customer experience.

Chatbots for workforce tasks

In addition to working with chatbots, agents also see

opportunities if chatbots work for them. Eighty percent of agents

said that easy access to their schedules, requests for new shifts, or

time off is important but only 52 percent said this easy access was

fully available to them. Chatbots may be the answer. Over half (52%) of

agents are interested in using chatbots to manage and monitor their

schedule, up 27 percent from 2017. Females showed an even stronger

interest than males (57 percent vs. 46 percent). Additionally, 65

percent of agents said they prefer self-service contact with management

versus speaking with them directly, an application perfectly suited for

an AI-based application.

Chatbots to improve agent engagement

While the majority (83%) of agents indicated that the ability to move up

in the organization is an important factor to their satisfaction, only

58 percent said their employer provides this opportunity. AI can change

this. Over two-thirds (68%) of agents say handling more complex

questions will make the feel more satisfied and committed to their jobs

while three quarters (76%) said it will make them feel like they are

making more of an impact.

“Agent satisfaction is directly related to customer satisfaction and our

survey findings reveal some key insights into exactly what factors are

keeping agents engaged. Old, antiquated workforce systems don’t address

the interaction and work life preferences of the new generation of

agents,” said Chrissy Cowell, Director Product Management, Aspect

Software. “These employees want the scheduling and interaction

technologies that are common in their consumer lives, to be available in

their work lives as well so they are comfortable letting chatbots handle

simple queries enabling them to take on additional responsibilities.

Chatbots in the contact center are a win for agents, a win for

management and a win for customers.”

To view the complete findings of how agents feel about chatbots and AI

in the contact center please visit: https://www.aspect.com/landing-pages-2018/aspect-agent-survey.

About Aspect

Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,

systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the

customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,

workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single

customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational

interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer

experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure

and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily

connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service

levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit www.aspect.com.

