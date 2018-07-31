68 percent of customer service agents feel more
satisfied/committed to their jobs when they handle more complex
questions/tasks and chatbots handle easier questions
Third Phase of Aspect Software’s Agent Experience Index survey
shows agent enthusiasm around multiple AI and Intelligent Assistant
applications in the contact center
Over half (52%) of agents are interested in using chatbots to
manage their schedules, up 27 percent from 2017
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customer service agents are increasingly optimistic about working with
and alongside chatbots in the contact center and see big potential to
improve their skills and advance their careers, according to the final
phase of the 2018 Aspect Software Agent Experience Index survey.
Sixty-seven percent of all agents, and 73 percent of Young
Millennial/GenZ agents (age 18-24) said if AI were to handle simple
customer questions and tasks, and leave agents with the more complex
queries, they will have a greater opportunity to shine for management, a
nearly 10 percent increase from 2017. Seventy-one percent said handling
more complex questions will enable them to provide a more personalized
customer experience.
Chatbots for workforce tasks
In addition to working with chatbots, agents also see
opportunities if chatbots work for them. Eighty percent of agents
said that easy access to their schedules, requests for new shifts, or
time off is important but only 52 percent said this easy access was
fully available to them. Chatbots may be the answer. Over half (52%) of
agents are interested in using chatbots to manage and monitor their
schedule, up 27 percent from 2017. Females showed an even stronger
interest than males (57 percent vs. 46 percent). Additionally, 65
percent of agents said they prefer self-service contact with management
versus speaking with them directly, an application perfectly suited for
an AI-based application.
Chatbots to improve agent engagement
While the majority (83%) of agents indicated that the ability to move up
in the organization is an important factor to their satisfaction, only
58 percent said their employer provides this opportunity. AI can change
this. Over two-thirds (68%) of agents say handling more complex
questions will make the feel more satisfied and committed to their jobs
while three quarters (76%) said it will make them feel like they are
making more of an impact.
“Agent satisfaction is directly related to customer satisfaction and our
survey findings reveal some key insights into exactly what factors are
keeping agents engaged. Old, antiquated workforce systems don’t address
the interaction and work life preferences of the new generation of
agents,” said Chrissy Cowell, Director Product Management, Aspect
Software. “These employees want the scheduling and interaction
technologies that are common in their consumer lives, to be available in
their work lives as well so they are comfortable letting chatbots handle
simple queries enabling them to take on additional responsibilities.
Chatbots in the contact center are a win for agents, a win for
management and a win for customers.”
To view the complete findings of how agents feel about chatbots and AI
in the contact center please visit: https://www.aspect.com/landing-pages-2018/aspect-agent-survey.
About Aspect
Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,
systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the
customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,
workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single
customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational
interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer
experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure
and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily
connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service
levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit www.aspect.com.
