International Aluminium Institute: Post-consumer Aluminium Scrap Tops 20 Million Tonnes for the First Time

Ms Bertram notes: “The IAI can now look back at nearly 70 years of historical data from mining to product, recycling and trade for nine regions and globally. The 2021 update includes a complete historical dataset for 2019 as well as 2020 partial dataset.”

Aluminium is one of the most recyclable materials on the planet and the IAI is campaigning to ensure end-of-life products are returned into the aluminium recycling loop given the economic and environmental value of the metal in the global economy.