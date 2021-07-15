Introducing Nextiva Contact Center to Help Companies Deliver a Differentiated Customer Experience

Over the past year, the shift to remote workforces and online communication channels accelerated the digital transformation for companies of all sizes. At the same time, customers have increased their demands and expectations around seamless and flawless customer service. It is more important than ever for businesses to deliver on customer experience, not only to retain customers but to drive new business. In fact, Gartner research confirms that by 2025, 40% of customer service organizations will become profit centers by leading in digital customer engagement.