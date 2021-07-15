Introducing Nextiva Contact Center to Help Companies Deliver a Differentiated Customer Experience

Nextiva phone system and contact center offerings deliver an integrated, cloud customer engagement solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextiva (www.nextiva.com), the cloud communications company, announced today’s launch of Nextiva Contact Center, a new Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) offering.
Integrated with Nextiva Phone System, Nextiva Contact Center enables organizations to engage with customers across channels and gives agents the nimble collaboration tools they need to increase first call resolution and improve customer satisfaction. Nextiva Contact Center is available now to Nextiva customers and via channel partners; for more information, please visit nextiva.com/contactcenter.
Over the past year, the shift to remote workforces and online communication channels accelerated the digital transformation for companies of all sizes. At the same time, customers have increased their demands and expectations around seamless and flawless customer service. It is more important than ever for businesses to deliver on customer experience, not only to retain customers but to drive new business. In fact, Gartner research confirms that by 2025, 40% of customer service organizations will become profit centers by leading in digital customer engagement.
“Customer expectations have never been higher, and businesses need tools that empower them to know, understand, and remember their customers,” said Tomas Gorny, Nextiva CEO. “Nextiva has helped thousands of companies enrich their customer experience through voice and digital communications. The launch of Nextiva’s cloud contact center offering reinforces our commitment to help companies create exceptional customer experiences.”
Nextiva Phone System Integration
Nextiva offers a robust integrated suite of applications for CCaaS, including blended inbound and outbound, workforce management, workforce optimization, intelligent virtual agents, and CRM integrations. Seamless integration with Nextiva Business Phone System makes it easier for office-based, hybrid, and distributed organizations to better serve their customers. Key capabilities include:
Placing calls between contact center agents and business employees, streamlining the agents’ workflow to reach a subject matter expert in a timely manner.
Eliminating additional toll charges associated with calls between the contact center and the rest of the business.
Redirecting callers to the correct skills group either automatically or using simple 4-digit dialing, conferencing, or manual transfer.
Shortening the implementation time using a SIP trunk connection.
Nextiva Cloud Contact Center
Nextiva Contact Center, coupled by the company’s reliable and secure network and VoIP technology, helps manage all customer interactions so that businesses can quickly respond to their needs to deliver outstanding customer service. Key capabilities include:
Orchestration of customer communication across voice, email, SMS, webchat, video, and social media.
Skills-based routing to simplify both the agent and customer experience.
Streamlined internal collaboration across channels to help agents better communicate and connect with subject matter experts inside the business.
Self-service interactive voice response (IVR) and intelligent virtual agents (IVA) to handle high call volume, speed up resolution times, reduce costs, and deliver on compliance.
Inbound, outbound, and blended capabilities for intelligent call routing, campaigns, and agent traffic control.
Workforce management (WFM) and workforce optimization (WFO) capabilities to forecast, accurately staff, and improve agent performance.
About Nextiva
Nextiva is a cloud communications company that helps sales, service, and marketing teams achieve higher productivity and deliver better customer experiences. Nextiva’s cloud-based NextOS brings together business communications applications, intelligence, and automation to help companies build deeper connections with customers, and manage all conversations in one place.
Named a Customer’s Choice in Gartner Peer Insights for UCaaS, Nextiva handles billions of calls annually for more than 80,0000 companies. Based in Scottdale, Ariz., Nextiva is ranked a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.
