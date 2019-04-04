Ever wonder what it would be like to go to the cinema and listen

seamlessly to a movie in your own language with incredible sound?

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundFi, a revolutionary experiential app-based format that

combines immersive audio with language options and accessibility

solutions, announces its limited commercial launches in the United

States and in Europe with the theatrical releases of Paramount Pictures’ Wonder

Park and Pet Sematary, where it will be available in up to 24

languages in select cinemas.

With SoundFi’s unique spatial multi-lingual audio mix optimized

for your personal headphones, the fantastical, sensory world of Wonder

Park is made even more magical, and it intensifies the terrifying

consequences in Pet Sematary when messing with where the dead

rest.

“We are thrilled to offer moviegoers in the United States and Europe the

choice to enhance their cinema experience, and in doing so, attracting a

broader and more diverse audience,” said Chris Anastas, Founder and CEO, SoundFi.

“It is a real privilege to be working with these titles from Paramount,

and with the support of our exhibitor partners both here and in Europe,

to help to bring to life the filmmaker vision in a new and innovative

way, while expanding how movies are experienced for all audiences

to enjoy.”

Through its mobile app, SoundFi: At the Movies (free on both

iOS and Android devices), moviegoers and their friends and family have

the option to each enjoy the same movie in the language of their choice.

This immersive binaural version of the movie's audio track in

multiple languages is the result of collaborative work with the

film's creatives and SoundFi on the mixing stage. It is a

seamless, easy to use and completely personalized audio experience

delivered to users’ smartphones and enjoyed using any pair of headphones.

For Wonder Park, the moviegoer can choose from 24 languages, and

for Pet Sematary, 11 languages are available. Thanks to SoundFi's

patented synchronization technology, the downloaded audio track plays

perfectly in sync with the movie without the need for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

or beacons in the cinema, and with no disruption to the fans enjoying

the traditional loudspeaker audio in the theater. The encrypted audio

file (minimal size file) automatically deletes from the device after

playback of the movie.

The app also offers director’s commentary, as well as accessibility

solutions for the hearing and visually impaired, ensuring that the

latest movies in cinemas provide a truly inclusive experience.

SoundFi: At the Movies will launch at select locations in Los

Angeles and Phoenix and overseas in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and

Germany, with exclusive screening events planned in London, Zurich, and

Berlin. Specifically, in the US, SoundFi will be available to moviegoers

at Cinepolis Pico Rivera and Harkins Theaters Cerritos 16 in the Los

Angeles area, and at Harkins Theaters Tempe Marketplace and Harkins

Estrella Falls 16 in the Phoenix area.

In Europe, SoundFi is excited to be partnering with Sennheiser, who is

cross-promoting and sponsoring each of the SoundFi launch events

screening Pet Sematary, in addition to offering their

state-of-the-art headphones optimized for the cinema experience.

For more information about SoundFi, participating cinemas, and

for upcoming titles available in the format, please visit www.soundfi.com.

About SoundFi

Based in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, AZ, and founded in 2014 by Chris

Anastas, SoundFi delivers premium 360-degree sound, delivering the most

immersive binaural audio movie experience in the world. The company's

delivery path is through both in-theatre and streaming content

experiences for consumers. SoundFi's technology works on your personal

device and with the headphones you currently own. Available now on both

iOS and Android.

Contacts

Jonalyn Morris

Jonalyn@jonalynmorrispr.com

323-376-3632

