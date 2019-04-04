Ever wonder what it would be like to go to the cinema and listen
seamlessly to a movie in your own language with incredible sound?
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundFi, a revolutionary experiential app-based format that
combines immersive audio with language options and accessibility
solutions, announces its limited commercial launches in the United
States and in Europe with the theatrical releases of Paramount Pictures’ Wonder
Park and Pet Sematary, where it will be available in up to 24
languages in select cinemas.
With SoundFi’s unique spatial multi-lingual audio mix optimized
for your personal headphones, the fantastical, sensory world of Wonder
Park is made even more magical, and it intensifies the terrifying
consequences in Pet Sematary when messing with where the dead
rest.
“We are thrilled to offer moviegoers in the United States and Europe the
choice to enhance their cinema experience, and in doing so, attracting a
broader and more diverse audience,” said Chris Anastas, Founder and CEO, SoundFi.
“It is a real privilege to be working with these titles from Paramount,
and with the support of our exhibitor partners both here and in Europe,
to help to bring to life the filmmaker vision in a new and innovative
way, while expanding how movies are experienced for all audiences
to enjoy.”
Through its mobile app, SoundFi: At the Movies (free on both
iOS and Android devices), moviegoers and their friends and family have
the option to each enjoy the same movie in the language of their choice.
This immersive binaural version of the movie's audio track in
multiple languages is the result of collaborative work with the
film's creatives and SoundFi on the mixing stage. It is a
seamless, easy to use and completely personalized audio experience
delivered to users’ smartphones and enjoyed using any pair of headphones.
For Wonder Park, the moviegoer can choose from 24 languages, and
for Pet Sematary, 11 languages are available. Thanks to SoundFi's
patented synchronization technology, the downloaded audio track plays
perfectly in sync with the movie without the need for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
or beacons in the cinema, and with no disruption to the fans enjoying
the traditional loudspeaker audio in the theater. The encrypted audio
file (minimal size file) automatically deletes from the device after
playback of the movie.
The app also offers director’s commentary, as well as accessibility
solutions for the hearing and visually impaired, ensuring that the
latest movies in cinemas provide a truly inclusive experience.
SoundFi: At the Movies will launch at select locations in Los
Angeles and Phoenix and overseas in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and
Germany, with exclusive screening events planned in London, Zurich, and
Berlin. Specifically, in the US, SoundFi will be available to moviegoers
at Cinepolis Pico Rivera and Harkins Theaters Cerritos 16 in the Los
Angeles area, and at Harkins Theaters Tempe Marketplace and Harkins
Estrella Falls 16 in the Phoenix area.
In Europe, SoundFi is excited to be partnering with Sennheiser, who is
cross-promoting and sponsoring each of the SoundFi launch events
screening Pet Sematary, in addition to offering their
state-of-the-art headphones optimized for the cinema experience.
For more information about SoundFi, participating cinemas, and
for upcoming titles available in the format, please visit www.soundfi.com.
About SoundFi
Based in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, AZ, and founded in 2014 by Chris
Anastas, SoundFi delivers premium 360-degree sound, delivering the most
immersive binaural audio movie experience in the world. The company's
delivery path is through both in-theatre and streaming content
experiences for consumers. SoundFi's technology works on your personal
device and with the headphones you currently own. Available now on both
iOS and Android.
