Investment firm to pay back $1.1M to Tucson-area investors after state probe

The regulators charged that the investments were unregistered securities under state law, and that sales of U.S. military pension or disability benefits are illegal under federal law.

Last October, the commission ordered Smith & Cox and its principals to pay restitution of about $2.6 million and a $105,000 fine, but the company appealed the decision and that action is pending in Maricopa County Superior Court.

In the recent case, regulators found that AE Wealth had learned of the state action against Smith & Cox, which changed its name to Cornerstone Wealth Management, in September 2019 but failed to disclose that and continued to allow Smith & Cox to act as investment advisor to its clients for eight months.

Chris Radford, president of AE Wealth Management, said that after the state filed its action and the company learned more, the company terminated the advisors involved and gave affected clients the option to move their assets freely without penalties.

“We take these incidents very seriously; as a result, we are also refunding all advisory investment fees charged to the affected clients,” Radford said in an email.