Kids & Money: Fee cuts make 529 plans even better deal

Some of the most popular 529 college savings plans have just gotten better, thanks to cuts in management fees and broader investment options.
Virginia’s 529 plan, which is the nation’s largest, slashed its administrative fees by 10% at the beginning of this year. California’s largest 529 plan, ScholarShare, did the same in early January.
They’re not alone: 529 plans in Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Connecticut and New Jersey have eliminated or reduced fees so far this year, according to data from Savingforcollege.com, which monitors fees with college savings plans.
Those moves follow similar steps last fall by Fidelity Investments, which cut fees for 15 of the 22 college-savings plans it manages for Arizona, Delaware, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Fidelity said at the time that the lower fees would save investors more than $4 million a year.
Fidelity also added eight new college savings investment portfolios. Similarly, the Florida 529 Savings Plan last October trimmed management fees and broadened investment options.
Whether it’s a 529 plan or any other investment, minimizing costs generally is the key to maximizing returns.
Some plans have been cutting management and administrative fees to stay competitive and to provide a marketing boost.
The state-sponsored 529 plans offer valuable tax advantages to parents, grandparents and other contributors. Although contributions are not deductible, earnings grow tax-free and will not be taxed when the money is taken out as long as the proceeds pay for tuition, books, room and board, fees and other qualified higher education expenses. The accounts can also be used to pay for qualified kindergarten through high school expenses.
While 529s generally are available to residents from any state, many states offer income tax breaks for residents who contribute to their home state’s program.
Virginia’s 10% reduction in fees for its Invest529 program marked the fifth cut in the more 20 years since the plan was launched. The 529 plan has more than 2.7 million accounts holding about $77 billion in assets.
The lower fees could save a typical Invest529 parent less than $2 a year, and $22.50 over 10 years. That won’t cover tuition or even a textbook, but the collective impact for the customer base is $567,000 over one year and $7.5 million over the next 10.
And when it comes to college tuition, every dollar you save is a dollar less you’re going to have to take out in student loans.
The 10% cut in California’s ScholarShare 529 fees could collectively save owners of its approximately 330,000 accounts about $2 million annually.
“Low fees and expenses make a big difference on investment returns, especially when they are compounded over a longer-term time horizon,” Julio Martinez, executive director of the ScholarShare Investment Board said in a statement.
College savers should always pay close attention to fees as they analyze their investment options, and there are online tools that make the research easier.
Savingforcollege.com releases a comprehensive fee study annually, with comparisons of the lowest and highest 10-year expense totals for all 529s sold directly through the state. Morningstar also takes fees into consideration as part of its reviews and ratings of 529 plans.
