Social Security and You: Do earnings after retirement increase your Social Security check?

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a program designed to provide tax relief for American workers with low-paying jobs. Could you qualify for this tax credit? If you have a relatively low income, take some time to find out.

Earned Income Tax Credit Qualification

Some eligible taxpayers miss out on EITC savings because they have no taxes withheld and think that they cannot possibly qualify. However, EITC is a refundable tax credit, meaning that even if you owe no taxes you may be eligible to get money back — as long as you file a tax return. You cannot qualify if you do not file. But if you do file, and owe no taxes, you may get a check from Uncle Sam anyway!

To claim this credit, you must meet certain requirements. First, you must have earned income. Generally, this refers to wages, salaries, tips or self-employment income. Other...