Social Security and You: Social Security Disability: The program everyone loves to hate

Having said all that, I can tell you this. I've been working with the Social Security program long enough (almost 50 years) to know that no matter how much preaching I do, some of you will just not believe me. You are absolutely convinced that people are cheating the system. Well, if that's so, then let me put the burden on you. If you claim to know someone you think is getting Social Security disability benefits he or she is not due, I challenge you to do something. Turn that person in. Call the Social Security fraud hotline at 800-269-0271. Or go online at https://www.socialsecurity.gov, and click on "Report Fraud" under the "Contact Us" link. Your report can be anonymous.

However, I also can tell you from experience that 99% of you who claim to know people who are supposedly cheating the system will not do this. That tells me two things. First, people will believe what they want to believe. They think that government is corrupt and inefficient, so they want to believe there are a bunch of deadbeats who snookered the clueless bureaucrats and are ripping off the Social Security system.

The second thing the lack of fraud reporting tells me is that, deep down, these folks know it's not true. They just like to gripe. And some of them like to hassle nice mothers with disabled sons who are parking closer to the front door of the grocery store than they can.

