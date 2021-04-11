Social Security and You: The good old days of Social Security

I’ve been writing a book for years now. It’s not going to be a bestseller, and it only has to do with Social Security in a peripheral way. It’s a history of my life, my wife’s life and our lives together (about 47 years so far). I’m writing this collection of stories for my children and grandchildren and for their children and grandchildren. Some of them, no doubt, will find it boring. But I’m sure that a few of my descendants somewhere down the road will be fascinated by it.

My wife and I have been amateur genealogists for years now. We can trace our families’ histories back for many centuries. And we can tell you from experience that any kind of written family history is an absolute treasure trove. Both my wife and I had uncles who wrote journals, and we’ve learned so much by reading what they wrote down many decades ago. And the stories in those journals can be so fascinating. For example, you would be absolutely mesmerized by my uncle Gene’s recollections of his struggles as a Marine on Iwo Jima during World War II. (He was there when they raised the flag on Mount Suribachi. He just didn’t get in the iconic picture that became one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century.)