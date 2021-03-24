Social Security and You: What's the allure of retroactive benefits?

So, if he waits until 70 and makes that switch then, his $1,000 spousal benefit will stop, and he will start getting $3,200 per month in retirement benefits.

At age 70, he could conceivably say he wants six months' retroactive benefits. In other words, it would be as if he started his benefits in April at age 69 and 6 months. Because of that, instead of getting that 32% augmentation, he would only get 28%. Let's say that comes out to $3,000 per month. He could claim six retroactive checks at $3,000 per month, minus the $1,000 he would have already received in spousal benefits. So his retroactive check would be $2,000 per month for six months, or $12,000. But again, his ongoing rate would be $3,000 per month, instead of $3,200 per month.

But for the umpteenth time in this column, I have to ask this: If he wants his benefits to start in April at age 69 and 6 months, why wouldn't he simply file for those benefits in April?

Those are the issues that have always puzzled me about people who get hung up on the idea of getting retroactive benefits from Social Security. If you want your checks to start this month, for example, then apply for benefits this month. Why wait six months and then claim back pay? I understand the allure of a big retroactive check. But again, you could have been getting that money all along, instead of in one lump sum.

