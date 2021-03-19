Social Security and You: You are not getting SSI. You are getting Social Security!

Well, she later wrote back to tell me that when she called the Social Security people and they checked their records, she learned that her payment rates would stay the same. And surprise, surprise — that’s because it turns out she was not getting SSI, as she told me; she was getting Social Security benefits. And your Social Security check stays the same no matter where you live in the country.

Actually, I partly blame myself for giving her bad information. I am so used to having people incorrectly tell me they are getting SSI that I usually respond by saying something like: “I bet you meant to say you are getting Social Security. And here is the answer to your question assuming you are getting Social Security and not SSI.” But I must have been lazy or rushed when I answered the California-to-Texas lady, so I assumed she was getting SSI and later had to apologize.