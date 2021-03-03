Social Security & You: Don't lose sleep over future cuts to Social Security

Readers are always telling me they are worried about the future of Social Security. And they say they are inclined to file for Social Security benefits before they originally planned to because they are convinced benefits will be dramatically cut as part of any upcoming Social Security reform. They plan to do this because they want to be "grandfathered" into the current program.

My advice: NEVER make a decision about when to file for benefits based on assumed future cuts to Social Security. Why? Because benefit cuts are rare and usually involve ancillary kinds of benefits. And when they are major and affect almost everyone, they are phased in over a long period of time.

An example of the latter scenario is the increase in the retirement age from 65 to 67. That law was passed back in 1983 and didn't start going into effect until 2003. Beginning then, people born in 1938 had to be age 65 and 2 months to get full Social Security benefits. And the "full retirement age" has been going up in monthly increments ever since. It won't be fully implemented until 2027 when folks born in 1960 or later must be 67 to get full benefits.

In other words, if Congress increases the retirement age again as part of a Social Security reform package, that increase very likely will affect our children and grandchildren, not anyone currently in their 50s or 60s.