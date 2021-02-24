Social Security & You: Retirement benefit calculation — the advanced course

However, before they add up those "high 35," they index each year of past earnings for inflation. And this is where the formula starts to get messy. That's because there is a different adjustment factor for each year of earnings, AND each year's adjustment factor is different based on your year of birth.

Here is a quick example. If you were born in 1949 and earned $20,000 in 1980, they would multiply those earnings by an inflation adjustment factor of 3.25, meaning they would actually use $65,000 as your 1980 earnings. But if you were born in 1950 and earned that same $20,000 in 1980, they would use an inflation factor of 3.33, resulting in $66,600 as the 1980 earnings used in your Social Security computation.

You can find a complete breakdown of those inflation adjustment factors for each year of birth (for folks nearing retirement age) at the Social Security Administration's website: https://www.socialsecurity.gov.

The next step in the retirement computation formula is to add up your highest 35 years of inflation-adjusted earnings. Then you divide by 420 — that's the number of months in 35 years — to get your average inflation-adjusted monthly income.