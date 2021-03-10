Social Security & You: Social Security is not rocket science

The only real major reform that has affected almost everyone was the increase in the retirement age from 65 to 67. But I think just about everybody knows about that. So even that's not a change that has too many people stumped.

As I said, other than that one big change and several smaller changes to some ancillary benefits, the Social Security rules I learned in my training class in 1973 are pretty much the same rules that exist today. So, I really don't deserve too much credit for "keeping up with all the changes to Social Security."

That also means that you don't have that much to worry about when it comes to staying on top of the nuts and bolts of Social Security -- at least with respect to retirement benefits. I mean, here is Social Security in a nutshell. You work and you pay Social Security taxes. And then, one day, you retire and you have to decide if you want to take reduced benefits at 62 or wait until your full retirement age to get full benefits or wait until 70 to get an augmented benefit (up to 32% more). That's it. I can't say it often enough: It's not rocket science.

Earlier, I mentioned a few minor twists to the program. I will admit that those twists complicated things for a while. But those twists are now essentially gone. So, we are back to the same simple Social Security program that's been around for decades.