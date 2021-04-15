Social Security & You: The 3 rules about Social Security checks everyone should know

Having said that, some people (mostly people who were already getting benefits before the staggered delivery schedule went into effect) still get their benefits delivered on the third of each month. And for reasons I haven't been able to figure out, some members of a married couple will get his or her benefits on the Wednesday delivery date that applies to the other spouse.

And as I hinted earlier, when it comes to the third rule, the proration of Social Security checks, it is generally good news on the front end of your Social Security experience but bad news on the back end. For example, let's say Mary was born on Aug. 28, 1955, and wants her benefits to begin at her full retirement age of 66 and 2 months — or Oct. 28, 2021. She will get a Social Security check for the entire month of October (payable in November), even though she was 66 and 2 months for only two days of the month.

On the other hand, let's say John dies on Oct. 28, 2021, at age 85. The law says John must be alive the entire month to get a benefit for that month. So, John's wife or family will not be due the proceeds of his October check, payable in November. However, if his wife is eligible for widows benefits, she will get those benefits for the entire month of October, even though she was a widow for only two days of the month.