Social Security & You: Why Me? Ask the Social Security Administration for Help

It’s safe to say that this year has been a wild ride and there’s a good chance that your finances have taken a hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and all that’s followed. With the holidays just around the corner, this can be an extra stressful time financially with the added pressure of gift giving and various other holiday-related expenses. Brittney Castro, a CFP at Mint, suggests taking some time to evaluate your current financial life and how you’re going to navigate the holidays.