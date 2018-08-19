CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AZBW--The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio)

today announced an exciting lineup of opportunities for family offices,

sovereign wealth funds, accredited investors (angel investors), venture

capitalists, and community leaders to connect and engage with life

science innovators during the week of October 1, 2018.

A key component of Arizona

Bioscience Week, the White Hat Life Science Life Science Investor

Conference (White Hat 2018) includes opportunities for family offices,

angel investors, venture capitalists, and community leaders to connect

and engage with life science innovators from across the Rocky Mountain

Southwest Region on October 3-4, 2018. White Hat activities commence at

3 PM on October 3rd and continue on October 4th.

The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta – Arizona’s life

science and leadership community will come together with visitors from

around the country to celebrate life-science innovation and innovators

at the AZBio

Awards on the evening of October 3, 2018, at the Phoenix Convention

Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr. Daniel D.

Von Hoff with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement and a

celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators, and

innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award

ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases the work of

fifty students from Arizona high schools, community colleges, and

universities, along with exhibits featuring Arizona companies and

patient advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta

are presented by AZBio and the Arizona

Commerce Authority.

The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White

Hat 2018) brings together the next generation of biotech and

healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain Southwest Region with

investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at the Phoenix

Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a collaboration

between the bioscience industry associations across the region. The

conference showcases investment opportunities for investment into

privately-held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,

medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies

have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life

science investors to present at White Hat 2018.

The White Hat 2018 Presenting Companies are:



AdviNow
Medical



 

 

 

 

 


Footbeat



 

 

 

 

 


Respirogen,
Inc.




Anecare,
LLC









iMetabolic
Biopharma Corporation









RiboMed
Biotechnologies, Inc.




Arpeggio
Biosciences Inc.









Kalos
Therapeutics, Inc.









SMART
Brain Aging, Inc.




Avery
Therapeutics









Life365,
Inc.









StreamDx




AVISA









MBio
Diagnostics, Inc.









Symple
Surgical, Inc.




Beacon
Biomedical Inc.









MSDx,
Inc.









Synergy
Disc Replacement, Inc.




bioSyntagma









NuvOx
Pharma









Valley
Fever Solutions




Catalina
Pharma









Orbit
Genomics, Inc.









VisionQuest
Biomedical




Crestone,
Inc.









Quivive
Pharma, Inc.









Vital
Metrix




EpiFinder









Radiance
Therapeutics









Zalgen
Labs, LLC




D3Sciences









Reglagene










 














To help investors and companies make connections, the AZBW Partnering

System, powered by Jujama, will provide registered attendees the ability

to connect and schedule meetings throughout the week.

“Companies that presented at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to

receive almost $200 million in investment from private investors and

corporate investors,” stated Joan Koerber-Walker, President & CEO of

AZBio. “Investing in the life sciences is a growing trend for investors

who have previously focused on real-estate, energy, and other tech

sectors. It provides them with a way to balance their portfolios and

make a lasting social impact at the same time. This double-bottom line

approach to investing is both rewarding and challenging. It relies on

the investor’s ability to access high quality deal flow and information.

That is what White Hat 2018 can provide.”

According to Silicon Valley Bank’s mid-year Healthcare

Investments and Exits report, U.S. healthcare venture fundraising

reached $4.5 billion in the first half of 2018 and is expected to

closely match last year’s record of $9.1 billion. Investments in

venture-backed companies are also on pace to surpass last year.

“Innovations in the life sciences and in healthcare delivery are truly

making life better. White Hat 2018 and all of the Arizona Bioscience

Week events are excellent opportunities for investors to connect and

engage with life science innovators and to explore investments in

companies that are working to extend life and improve the quality of

life today and for generations to come,” stated Dirk Karsten Beth,

Managing Director at arivis AG, founder and Managing Director of

Hyalescent Ventures, and White Hat 2018 conference chair. “In addition,

White Hat 2018 will feature panels of experienced life science

investors, representatives of family office, and angel investors who

will share their insights on how to be successful as a life science

investor.”

“Arizona’s researchers, life science innovator companies, and leading

healthcare systems are working together with a single focused goal of

improving the quality of life for people here in Arizona and around the

world,” shared Kristen Swingle, Vice President, Stem Cell Operations and

Tucson Facility at CBR, a California Cryobank Company, and Chairwoman of

the AZBio Board of Directors. “Today, Arizona’s bioscience industry is

gaining national and international recognition for the work being done

to make life better for people living with cancer, metabolic diseases,

heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases, and more.”

For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, go to https://www.azbio.org/azbw2018.

For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.

About AZBio

For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported

life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key

component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only

statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience

industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life

science innovators, educators, healthcare partners, and leading business

organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology

Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed,

MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value

delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people

in Arizona and around the world.

For more information visit www.AZBio.org

and www.AZBio.TV.

Images available upon request.

Contacts

AZBio Media Contact:

Arizona Bioindustry Association

Joan

Koerber-Walker, 480-332-9636

jkw@azbio.org

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles