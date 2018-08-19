today announced an exciting lineup of opportunities for family offices,
sovereign wealth funds, accredited investors (angel investors), venture
capitalists, and community leaders to connect and engage with life
science innovators during the week of October 1, 2018.
A key component of Arizona
Bioscience Week, the White Hat Life Science Life Science Investor
Conference (White Hat 2018) includes opportunities for family offices,
angel investors, venture capitalists, and community leaders to connect
and engage with life science innovators from across the Rocky Mountain
Southwest Region on October 3-4, 2018. White Hat activities commence at
3 PM on October 3rd and continue on October 4th.
The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta – Arizona’s life
science and leadership community will come together with visitors from
around the country to celebrate life-science innovation and innovators
at the AZBio
Awards on the evening of October 3, 2018, at the Phoenix Convention
Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr. Daniel D.
Von Hoff with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement and a
celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators, and
innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award
ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases the work of
fifty students from Arizona high schools, community colleges, and
universities, along with exhibits featuring Arizona companies and
patient advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta
are presented by AZBio and the Arizona
Commerce Authority.
The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White
Hat 2018) brings together the next generation of biotech and
healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain Southwest Region with
investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at the Phoenix
Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a collaboration
between the bioscience industry associations across the region. The
conference showcases investment opportunities for investment into
privately-held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,
medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies
have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life
science investors to present at White Hat 2018.
The White Hat 2018 Presenting Companies are:
To help investors and companies make connections, the AZBW Partnering
System, powered by Jujama, will provide registered attendees the ability
to connect and schedule meetings throughout the week.
“Companies that presented at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to
receive almost $200 million in investment from private investors and
corporate investors,” stated Joan Koerber-Walker, President & CEO of
AZBio. “Investing in the life sciences is a growing trend for investors
who have previously focused on real-estate, energy, and other tech
sectors. It provides them with a way to balance their portfolios and
make a lasting social impact at the same time. This double-bottom line
approach to investing is both rewarding and challenging. It relies on
the investor’s ability to access high quality deal flow and information.
That is what White Hat 2018 can provide.”
According to Silicon Valley Bank’s mid-year Healthcare
Investments and Exits report, U.S. healthcare venture fundraising
reached $4.5 billion in the first half of 2018 and is expected to
closely match last year’s record of $9.1 billion. Investments in
venture-backed companies are also on pace to surpass last year.
“Innovations in the life sciences and in healthcare delivery are truly
making life better. White Hat 2018 and all of the Arizona Bioscience
Week events are excellent opportunities for investors to connect and
engage with life science innovators and to explore investments in
companies that are working to extend life and improve the quality of
life today and for generations to come,” stated Dirk Karsten Beth,
Managing Director at arivis AG, founder and Managing Director of
Hyalescent Ventures, and White Hat 2018 conference chair. “In addition,
White Hat 2018 will feature panels of experienced life science
investors, representatives of family office, and angel investors who
will share their insights on how to be successful as a life science
investor.”
“Arizona’s researchers, life science innovator companies, and leading
healthcare systems are working together with a single focused goal of
improving the quality of life for people here in Arizona and around the
world,” shared Kristen Swingle, Vice President, Stem Cell Operations and
Tucson Facility at CBR, a California Cryobank Company, and Chairwoman of
the AZBio Board of Directors. “Today, Arizona’s bioscience industry is
gaining national and international recognition for the work being done
to make life better for people living with cancer, metabolic diseases,
heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases, and more.”
For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, go to https://www.azbio.org/azbw2018.
For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.
About AZBio
For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported
life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key
component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only
statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience
industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life
science innovators, educators, healthcare partners, and leading business
organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology
Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed,
MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value
delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people
in Arizona and around the world.
For more information visit www.AZBio.org
and www.AZBio.TV.
Images available upon request.
Contacts
AZBio Media Contact:
Arizona Bioindustry Association
Joan
Koerber-Walker, 480-332-9636