TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),

a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that iRacing,

the world’s premier motorsports racing simulation company, is using its

Content Delivery Network (CDN) to accelerate large software updates

delivered worldwide.

At the beginning of each 12-week racing season, members update their

software for the latest track and car information. Software updates

range from 4-5GB for existing players and up to 30GB for new members,

and customers had complained of inconsistent download performance.

iRacing implemented Limelight’s CDN to improve performance and ensure

all quarterly updates run smoothly. In addition, Limelight’s peering

relationships with major global Internet service providers (ISPs) ensure

that regardless of where players are located or how they connect to the

internet, they have the fastest download possible.

“We’re not set up to build out our global infrastructure to make our

downloads available to every location on the planet,” said Nick Bailey,

Senior DevOps Engineer at iRacing. “We chose to partner with Limelight

to do that so we can focus on making the auto racing simulations as

detailed as possible and ensure our members can experience them in a

timely fashion.”

Limelight’s high cache hit ratio ensures players can quickly download

game files from local points-of-presence, rather than accessing them

from distant locations. In addition, iRacing is using Limelight Origin

Storage, which allows game files to be accessed and delivered quickly,

even if they aren’t already in cache. These capabilities together with

Limelight’s high data throughput rates, extensive peering relationships

and private global network, lead to faster download speeds for iRacing’s

software updates.

“No one wants slow performance or to wait around for slow downloads,

especially on a car racing simulator,” said Steve Miller-Jones, Vice

President of Product Strategy at Limelight. “Limelight’s private global

network makes it possible for iRacing to significantly accelerate

extremely large downloads, as well as global game play for all its

members.”

A full case study is available here

with additional information.

About iRacing

iRacing is the world’s premier motorsports

racing simulation. iRacing puts you in the driver’s seat by allowing

members to experience today’s newest form of competitive motorsport:

virtual racing. Players can choose from more than 80 different race

cars, including a NASCAR Cup car, an open-wheel IndyCar, an IMSA

Prototype, and even the ultimate: a Grand Prix car. All the driver needs

is a computer, internet connection and a controller. iRacing organizes

and manages more than 40 official series, more than 400 private leagues

as well as thousands of hosted events. Learn more at www.iRacing.com

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a

leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and

edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional

digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a

unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent

software, and expert support services that enable current and future

workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,

follow us on Twitter,

Facebook,

and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Press Contact:

SHIFT Communications

Stephanie Epstein,

617-779-1845

Limelight@shiftcomm.com

or

Investor

Inquiries: ir@limelight.com

