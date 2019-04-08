TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),
a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that iRacing,
the world’s premier motorsports racing simulation company, is using its
Content Delivery Network (CDN) to accelerate large software updates
delivered worldwide.
At the beginning of each 12-week racing season, members update their
software for the latest track and car information. Software updates
range from 4-5GB for existing players and up to 30GB for new members,
and customers had complained of inconsistent download performance.
iRacing implemented Limelight’s CDN to improve performance and ensure
all quarterly updates run smoothly. In addition, Limelight’s peering
relationships with major global Internet service providers (ISPs) ensure
that regardless of where players are located or how they connect to the
internet, they have the fastest download possible.
“We’re not set up to build out our global infrastructure to make our
downloads available to every location on the planet,” said Nick Bailey,
Senior DevOps Engineer at iRacing. “We chose to partner with Limelight
to do that so we can focus on making the auto racing simulations as
detailed as possible and ensure our members can experience them in a
timely fashion.”
Limelight’s high cache hit ratio ensures players can quickly download
game files from local points-of-presence, rather than accessing them
from distant locations. In addition, iRacing is using Limelight Origin
Storage, which allows game files to be accessed and delivered quickly,
even if they aren’t already in cache. These capabilities together with
Limelight’s high data throughput rates, extensive peering relationships
and private global network, lead to faster download speeds for iRacing’s
software updates.
“No one wants slow performance or to wait around for slow downloads,
especially on a car racing simulator,” said Steve Miller-Jones, Vice
President of Product Strategy at Limelight. “Limelight’s private global
network makes it possible for iRacing to significantly accelerate
extremely large downloads, as well as global game play for all its
members.”
A full case study is available here
with additional information.
About iRacing
iRacing is the world’s premier motorsports
racing simulation. iRacing puts you in the driver’s seat by allowing
members to experience today’s newest form of competitive motorsport:
virtual racing. Players can choose from more than 80 different race
cars, including a NASCAR Cup car, an open-wheel IndyCar, an IMSA
Prototype, and even the ultimate: a Grand Prix car. All the driver needs
is a computer, internet connection and a controller. iRacing organizes
and manages more than 40 official series, more than 400 private leagues
as well as thousands of hosted events. Learn more at www.iRacing.com
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a
leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and
edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional
digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a
unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent
software, and expert support services that enable current and future
workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,
