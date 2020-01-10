Irene's Holy Donuts on Tucson's North Fourth Avenue is closing

Less than a year after opening, Irene's Holy Donuts on North Fourth Avenue will close for good at the end of business Feb. 23.

The owners made the announcement on Facebook Friday, Jan. 10, saying it was due to "circumstances beyond our control."

Owner Irene Heiman could not be reached to comment Friday morning.

She and her husband Stephen opened Irene's at 340 N. Fourth Ave. at the end of last March, weeks after they had planned. On opening day, it took less than four hours to sell out of 500 specialty doughnuts of all varieties, from cream- and fruit-filled to glazed and frosted.

The couple, who retired to Tucson from Hawaii in 2018, have a second Irene's Donuts in their native Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, which they opened in 2015.

Irene Heiman, in an interview with the Star last February, said the idea to open a doughnut shop came in a dream in 2014. With no baking experience or training, Heiman, who made her living selling real estate, spent months testing recipes and doughnut ideas before opening her shop.

Irene's is open from 7 a.m. to midnight Thursdays through Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays.

