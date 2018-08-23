Company to Open Operations Center in Chandler at Ascend Project

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Irgens – Phoenix announces that Bridgepoint Education, Inc., has signed

a long-term lease at the company’s Ascend at Chandler Airport Center

project, located at 1181 E. Northrop Blvd. Bridgepoint Education will

use the property for a call center, general offices, and administrative

offices.

“Irgens builds new opportunities for our clients with each project.

Ascend at Chandler Airport Center is a perfect fit for Bridgepoint as

they expand their operations in Arizona,” said Jason Meszaros, Irgens

senior vice president and managing regional director. “Chandler is an

attractive location for innovative companies like Bridgepoint, and we

look forward to completing this building to provide a creative workplace

that meets their goals,” added Jason Anzalone, vice president of

development with Irgens.

Ready in early 2019, the facility will feature an energy-efficient and

open working environment, with a café, gym, and on-site health clinic.

Currently, Bridgepoint employees in the area are working in a

transitional location located in Tempe. Bridgepoint leased the space for

a term in excess of 11.5 years and will take possession of the space in

mid-April 2019.

“We’re looking forward to our planned expansion into a permanent

location in the greater Phoenix area,” said Brent Fitch, Senior Vice

President, Shared Services Operations, at Bridgepoint Education. “This

new site will provide a positive and engaging environment for our

employees here. This facility will be a valuable addition to our other

locations, helping us to recruit new talent to complement our existing

employees in California, Colorado, and Iowa.”

“We are pleased to welcome Bridgepoint Education to Chandler,” said

Chandler Mayor Jay Tibshraeny. “This leading education services provider

joins a rapidly growing employer base in our Airpark area. There has

been a tremendous amount of development in the Airpark over the past

couple years, including Ascend at Chandler Airport Center, and it is

exciting to see these new buildings attract nationally recognized

companies that create quality jobs.”

The building is located within Ascend at Chandler Airport Center, a

multi-building business park at the northwest corner of South Cooper and

East Germann roads in Chandler. The park is situated just off the SanTan

Loop 202 at the Cooper Road interchange. When fully developed, the park

will contain more than 400,000 square feet of the Valley’s most

innovative work space.

Ascend at Chandler Airport Center was developed by Irgens. In addition

to this building, Irgens has 20.5 acres remaining within the park that

are available for build-to-suit or pre-lease developments from 40,000 to

250,000 square feet.

Chandler Airport Center is situated near Chandler Municipal Airport;

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport; Chandler Fashion Square; and a variety of

other hotel, hospital, medical center, and retail amenities. Its

location on the SanTan 202 Freeway appeals to prospective tenants

because it provides access to nearly 1.8 million employees within a

30-minute commute.

Transaction Summary

Tenant Broker: Tom Martinez and Mike

Conner, CBRE

Lessee: Bridgepoint Education, Inc.

Lessor:

Ascend Northrop, LLC

Developer & Sponsor: Irgens Partners, LLC

Landlord

Broker: Jerry Noble and Greg Mayer, Cushman & Wakefield

For more information, contact:

Jason Meszaros: 602-682-0200 | jmeszaros@irgens.com

About Irgens

Irgens is a full-service real estate solutions firm that has completed

hundreds of successful projects totaling more than $2 billion in value

throughout the United States over the past 30 years. With offices in

Phoenix, Chicago, and Milwaukee, the Irgens team of real estate

professionals offers creative and measurable solutions aimed at

maximizing asset value and achieving total project success. To view a

portfolio of Irgens projects, visit www.irgens.com.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) harnesses the latest technology

to reimagine the modern student experience. Bridgepoint owns two

academic institutions – Ashford University and University of the

Rockies. Together, these programs, technologies, and resources represent

a unique model for advancing education in the 21st century. Bridgepoint

stands for greater access, social learning, and exposure to leading

minds. For more information about Bridgepoint Education, email Corporate.Communications@bpiedu.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

The Rodie Company

Robin Rodie Vitols,

602-810-4120

robinvitols@me.com

