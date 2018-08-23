Company to Open Operations Center in Chandler at Ascend Project
Irgens – Phoenix announces that Bridgepoint Education, Inc., has signed
a long-term lease at the company’s Ascend at Chandler Airport Center
project, located at 1181 E. Northrop Blvd. Bridgepoint Education will
use the property for a call center, general offices, and administrative
offices.
“Irgens builds new opportunities for our clients with each project.
Ascend at Chandler Airport Center is a perfect fit for Bridgepoint as
they expand their operations in Arizona,” said Jason Meszaros, Irgens
senior vice president and managing regional director. “Chandler is an
attractive location for innovative companies like Bridgepoint, and we
look forward to completing this building to provide a creative workplace
that meets their goals,” added Jason Anzalone, vice president of
development with Irgens.
Ready in early 2019, the facility will feature an energy-efficient and
open working environment, with a café, gym, and on-site health clinic.
Currently, Bridgepoint employees in the area are working in a
transitional location located in Tempe. Bridgepoint leased the space for
a term in excess of 11.5 years and will take possession of the space in
mid-April 2019.
“We’re looking forward to our planned expansion into a permanent
location in the greater Phoenix area,” said Brent Fitch, Senior Vice
President, Shared Services Operations, at Bridgepoint Education. “This
new site will provide a positive and engaging environment for our
employees here. This facility will be a valuable addition to our other
locations, helping us to recruit new talent to complement our existing
employees in California, Colorado, and Iowa.”
“We are pleased to welcome Bridgepoint Education to Chandler,” said
Chandler Mayor Jay Tibshraeny. “This leading education services provider
joins a rapidly growing employer base in our Airpark area. There has
been a tremendous amount of development in the Airpark over the past
couple years, including Ascend at Chandler Airport Center, and it is
exciting to see these new buildings attract nationally recognized
companies that create quality jobs.”
The building is located within Ascend at Chandler Airport Center, a
multi-building business park at the northwest corner of South Cooper and
East Germann roads in Chandler. The park is situated just off the SanTan
Loop 202 at the Cooper Road interchange. When fully developed, the park
will contain more than 400,000 square feet of the Valley’s most
innovative work space.
Ascend at Chandler Airport Center was developed by Irgens. In addition
to this building, Irgens has 20.5 acres remaining within the park that
are available for build-to-suit or pre-lease developments from 40,000 to
250,000 square feet.
Chandler Airport Center is situated near Chandler Municipal Airport;
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport; Chandler Fashion Square; and a variety of
other hotel, hospital, medical center, and retail amenities. Its
location on the SanTan 202 Freeway appeals to prospective tenants
because it provides access to nearly 1.8 million employees within a
30-minute commute.
Transaction Summary
Tenant Broker: Tom Martinez and Mike
Conner, CBRE
Lessee: Bridgepoint Education, Inc.
Lessor:
Ascend Northrop, LLC
Developer & Sponsor: Irgens Partners, LLC
Landlord
Broker: Jerry Noble and Greg Mayer, Cushman & Wakefield
For more information, contact:
Jason Meszaros: 602-682-0200 | jmeszaros@irgens.com
About Irgens
Irgens is a full-service real estate solutions firm that has completed
hundreds of successful projects totaling more than $2 billion in value
throughout the United States over the past 30 years. With offices in
Phoenix, Chicago, and Milwaukee, the Irgens team of real estate
professionals offers creative and measurable solutions aimed at
maximizing asset value and achieving total project success. To view a
portfolio of Irgens projects, visit www.irgens.com.
About Bridgepoint Education
Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) harnesses the latest technology
to reimagine the modern student experience. Bridgepoint owns two
academic institutions – Ashford University and University of the
Rockies. Together, these programs, technologies, and resources represent
a unique model for advancing education in the 21st century. Bridgepoint
stands for greater access, social learning, and exposure to leading
minds. For more information about Bridgepoint Education, email Corporate.Communications@bpiedu.com.
