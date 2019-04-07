--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI:
WHO:
Chris von der Linden, Executive Vice President, Consumer &
Shopper Marketing, IRI®
WHAT:
During his session titled, “Uncovering Hidden Gems of Gens,”
IRI’s Chris von der Linden will present research on what drives
different generations within the grocery store, their unique
shopping behaviors and the implications of these insights for
manufacturers and retailers alike.
WHY:
Shoppers from younger generations select food based on a range of
different characteristics than their predecessors. From the way they
eat meats (e.g., fresh versus frozen), to the way they consume
dairy, younger generations have new attitudes and usage requirements
that drive change in the store.
WHEN:
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
WHERE:
About IRI
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and
forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations,
retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses.
A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying
habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and
personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in
drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of
purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an
on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the
personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients
around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant,
capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key
constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information,
visit www.iriworldwide.com.
Contacts
IRI Contact:
Shelley Hughes
E-mail: Shelley.Hughes@IRIworldwide.com
Phone:
+1 312.474.3675