--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI:


WHO:

 

Chris von der Linden, Executive Vice President, Consumer &
Shopper Marketing, IRI®



 

WHAT:


During his session titled, “Uncovering Hidden Gems of Gens,”
IRI’s Chris von der Linden will present research on what drives
different generations within the grocery store, their unique
shopping behaviors and the implications of these insights for
manufacturers and retailers alike.



 

WHY:


Shoppers from younger generations select food based on a range of
different characteristics than their predecessors. From the way they
eat meats (e.g., fresh versus frozen), to the way they consume
dairy, younger generations have new attitudes and usage requirements
that drive change in the store.



 

WHEN:


Tuesday, April 9, 2019


 





10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. GMT





 

WHERE:



NFRA
Executive Conference




 





Tempe Mission Palms Resort




 





60 East Fifth Street




 





Tempe, AZ 85281





 

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and

forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations,

retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses.

A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying

habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and

personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in

drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of

purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an

on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the

personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients

around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant,

capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key

constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information,

visit www.iriworldwide.com.

Contacts

IRI Contact:

Shelley Hughes

E-mail: Shelley.Hughes@IRIworldwide.com

Phone:

+1 312.474.3675

