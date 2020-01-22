IRI to Spotlight Emerging Consumer Trends in the Grocery Industry at FMI Midwinter Executive Conference

Larry Levin, Executive Vice President, Market and Shopper Intelligence, IRI®



 


 


Tim Grzebinski, Principal, Client Insights, IRI



 


 


 



During the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, IRI’s Larry Levin and Tim Grzebinski will discuss the emerging plant-based market, including cannabis, and its impact on CPG during their session titled “From CBD to Alternative Proteins: What Do Emerging Consumer Trends Mean for the Grocery Industry?” Nationwide, consumer interest in cannabis, hemp products and alternative proteins are rapidly growing. Session attendees will gain insight into the perceptions and realities of cannabis adoption in the U.S., the current market for alternative proteins, core brands winning in plant-based foods and innovation that is contributing to growth.



 


 


 



Plant-based alternatives have disrupted the CPG industry, making it more mainstream in the eyes of consumers. Because of new innovations in the plant-based market, consumers are drawn to its key motivators, including healthier lifestyles, reduced environmental impact and promotion of animal welfare. By providing education on this growing trend, this session will help retailers and manufacturers to capitalize on this burgeoning revenue stream and take advantage of the opportunities in cannabis that lie ahead.



 


 


 



Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020



 


 


3-3:45 p.m. MT



 


 


 



FMI Midwinter Executive Conference



 


 


JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge



 


 


5350 E. Marriott Drive



 


 


Phoenix, AZ 85054


About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses.

Shelley Hughes

E-mail: Shelley.Hughes@IRIworldwide.com

Phone: +1 312.474.3675

